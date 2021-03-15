Who Is Kirk Franklin's Son? Netizens React To Kirk Franklin's Leaked Phone Call

Grammy winner Kirk Franklin has been making headlines since March 12. Recently, a audio was leaked on Twitter that caused a huge controversy and what made the audio especially scandalous was that featured a private conversation between the 51-year-old gospel singer Kirk Franklin and his estranged son Kerrion Franklin. Immediately after the leaked phone call went viral, fans took to social media to express shock and even started picking sides, as to who was more at fault in the conversation. The leaked phone call features the singer angrily arguing with his son while using profane language. Many fans on social media are now interested to know who is Kirk Franklin’s son.

Who is Kirk Franklin's son?

Kerrion Franklin is Kirk Franklin’s eldest son. Kerrion describes himself as an “author, producer, and cinematographer” on his Instagram bio. The 32-year-old is also into music and shares pictures of his studio often on his social media. After the video went viral on the internet, Kirk uploaded an apology video on his Instagram and addressed that his relationship with his son had been toxic for many years.

What happened between Kirk Franklin and his son?

The disturbing audio features the gospel musician cursing at his son while talking to him. Many fans were shocked at the use of profane language by Franklin. His son Kerrion is heard saying, 'I Dare You!' as the 51-year-old singer curses him angrily. Here is the Kirk Franklin apology video.

Kirk Franklin Apology

After the video went viral, Kirk Franklin took to his social media on Saturday, March 13, to share a video of himself expressing regret over the scornful phone call. During the disturbing conversation, Kirk Franklin was heard saying, “I’d put my foot in your a--" and "break your neck if you ever disrespect me.” In his minute-long apology, Franklin went on to explain that he's had a "toxic" relationship with his 32-year-old son over the years. He revealed that he's attempted to remedy their problems through counselling and therapy.

Franklin said in the apology video, "Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper, and I said words that are not appropriate”. "I am sincerely sorry to all of you, I sincerely apologise." Franklin then added that his son had failed to play a part in the conversation where the artist had to call the family therapist immediately to intervene. He said, "I'm not perfect, I'm a human and I'm going to make mistakes, and I'm trying to get it right.”

Here's how netizens reacted

Source: Twitter

lol @ how people wanna say "mind your own business" when it comes to Kirk Franklin verbally abusing his son, yet Dwyane & Gabrielle simply support and affirm their daughter and folks have ALL the opinions on what's wrong with their parenting.



Wonder how THAT Venn diagram looks. — ðŸ‘ (@angryblkhoemo) March 14, 2021

My thoughts on the Kirk Franklin and son drama.. pic.twitter.com/5zfwWZjbea — ðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ King of my TRIBE (@steelethaking) March 14, 2021

Source: Kirk Franklin & Kerrion Franklin (Instagram)

