Why Billie Eilish Deserved To Be Featured On The Time 100 NEXT List? Read

Back in 2019, Billie Eilish became one of the most renowned artists in the world. Her music, as well as her personality, helped her top the charts in the US and the rest of the globe. Billie Eilish even became a part of the 2019 Time 100 NEXT list, where she was rated as one of the most influential artists in the world.

Here is how Billie Eilish managed to make it to the Time 100 NEXT list in 2019

Also Read | Dutee Chand and Ben Stokes get featured on 'TIME 100' list of rising stars

According to the Time 100 NEXT list, Billie Eilish was considered a prodigy even before her debut album. After her debut into the music industry, she dominated the music charts and became one of the most successful female artists of all time. In 2019, Billie Eilish released her acclaimed album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? This album featured several hit songs that topped the music charts.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's best on stage moments which are truly unforgettable; here's our top picks

Her song, Bad Guy, even topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This set a new record, as Billie Eilish became the first artist born in the 2000s to dominate Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, the existential vulnerability of Billie Eilish's songs and lyrics truly resonated with fans. Her songs were also critically acclaimed as even professional critics adored the themes of her music.

Also Read | Here's how Indians helped make the Time 100 List of World's Most Influential People the youngest ever!

Billie Eilish has also used her celebrity status to spread positivity and fight back against issues like body shaming. Just recently, she shared a powerful video with her fans right before her live concert. In the video, Billie Eilish called out body shaming and asked people to not feel ashamed of their own bodies. The singer also has a strong presence on social media and has a massive online following. Due to all these reasons, Billie Eilish managed to make it to the 2019 Time 100 NEXT list.

Also Read | Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.