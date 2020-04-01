Billie Eilish's Best On Stage Moments Which Are Truly Unforgettable; Here's Our Top Picks

Billie Eilish is an International music artist, who rose to fame in 2016 with her song Ocean Eyes. The American singer is widely adored for her mesmerising songs like Bad Guy, Come Out And Play, Bellyache, and Bury a Friend. In just a matter of four years, Billie Eilish climbed the ladder of popularity.

Source: Billie Eilish Instagram

She is also the winner of four Grammy Awards and is a rage amongst teenagers for her outlandish and unique personality. Billie Eilish has time and again dazzled the audiences with her wit and stage presence. Her concerts are often the talk of the town. The way she performs on stage is something to look out for. Let's take a look at some of Billie Eilish's best on stage moments:

Source: Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish's Best On Stage Moments

When Billie went all out

Source: Youtube

During one of Billie's concerts, the singing sensation while giving a live performance in a very serious mood, suddenly used a cuss word. The audience too sang it aloud with her and enjoyed the impromptu moment.

When Billie did the unimaginable

Source: Youtube

Apart from her songs, Billie Eilish is also known for her humour and wit. Who would imagine a singer wearing a bra, on top of their shirt, in the middle of a concert? Well, Billie Eilish is the answer to this. During a live a concert Billie Eilish did the same and the audience cracked up laughing.

When Billie was mobbed by the crowd

Source: Youtube

Billie sure knows the art of charming her fans, the 19-year-old superstar singer always makes sure to engage with the crowd during her live event. During a performance, Billie suddenly stepped down from the stage and hugged a few of her fans, but in no time the Bad Guy singer got mobbed, so much so that her security had to bring her back to safety.

