Why Did Jungkook Change His Instagram Username? BTS Member Finally Breaks Silence

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean boyband BTS is known for their tendency to send the entire fandom, called ARMY, into a frenzy time and again. From song releases to merchandise and something as small as changing the username on their individual Instagram handle can cause a major commotion among the fandom. The youngest member of the band, Jungkook is guilty of the same after the singer changed his iconic username--'abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’.

ARMY had grown to love the unique username owing to the hilarious yet genius reason behind it. The long, yet unique username used all the letters in the alphabet excluding only Jungkook's initials. Fans ended up praising the Golden Maknae for his ingenuity and knack for humour. However, that soon came to end when the young singer changed the username causing the entire fandom to have a meltdown.

Why did Jungkook change his username?

After the 24-year-old changed his username, ARMY got to work to find out the reason as they presented several plausible reasons. One fan wrote, ''What if jungkook wants his old username back and can’t get it anymore'' while several fans believed that the singer must have gotten tired of entering such a long username every time he had to log in to his Instagram handle. Days after changing his username to jungkook.97, BTS Jungkook finally broke the silence and revealed the real reason.

Jungkook reveals why he changed his username

On March 18, the Dynamite singer decided to conduct a brief Q&A session with fans where he answered their burning questions. A fan asked Jungkook about his Instagram username by writing, ''tell us why jungkookie changed his ID'' to which he revealed the reason writing, ''because its too long...''

[jungkook.97] instagram story



👤 to tell us why jungkookie changed his ID !



🐰 because its too long... https://t.co/zG65QdLex3 pic.twitter.com/b4e1AhgmUZ — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) March 18, 2022

Although many predicted it, ARMY did not seem too pleased with the username change as one fan hilariously replied, ''My parents are too long but i didn't change them,'' while another wrote, ''still won't accept the fact that jungkook is not abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz anymore''. A third tweeted, ''We want user alphabet back because we've been mentally attached to it peroidt'.'

Well somethings are long too that doesn't mean u should change them jungkook pic.twitter.com/8FKNgDRJht — YoU_KNow_BTS🧐 (@Butter_lifeu_) March 18, 2022

you know what i would type the entire alphabet just for you 😏 pic.twitter.com/3nEiev9huK — ᴛʟɪzᴀ (@purpleyou87) March 18, 2022

