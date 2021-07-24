Why Is Kanye West's Donda Not On Spotify, Apple Music? Fans Reaction, All You Need To Know

American rapper Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album on July 23, Friday taking the music industry by storm after a long wait. The album named after his late mother 'Donda West' gives several glimpses into the personal life of the star along with sensational accounts of what transpired in his broken marriage with Reality TV sensation Kim Kardashian. However, to everyone's surprise even after Kanye West officially launched his album, it is still not available for streaming on top music platforms such as-- Apple Music and Spotify. So what has happened?

Why Kanye West's Donda is not on Spotify yet

After a successful Livestream on July 23, fans who could not attend the Apple event rushed to Spotify to catch hold of West's new studio album. However, shortly after queries on 'Why Kanye West's Donda is not on Spotify yet' began to emerge on social media after they realized that the album had still not dropped on the platform. So when does Donda drop on Spotify? Well, it is expected to drop very soon. While there has been no official confirmation from the music-streaming platform, a definitive release date will be provided shortly.

Why Donda is not on Apple Music yet

While several artists have had glitches with the timely release of their songs on Spotify, this time, Apple Music is also lagging behind in releasing West's latest numbers. Even though Kanye West dropped his new album Donda at an event telecasted via Apple Music’s live stream, his fans were disappointed to see that the album had not been published on the music streaming platform.

Apple Music listeners who managed to witness the listening event held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium were in luck. Even though Kanye West turned up after a 110 minute-wait to release his album in front of 42,000 people in the stadium, the wait was worth it, since it helped scores of fans hear the album as it dropped.

However, those who missed the stadium event, and the Livestream, have to continue waiting for some more time. For those wondering why Donda is not on Apple Music yet, there has been no confirmation on the delay. The Livestream link for the Donda Apple Music event -- https://music.apple.com/us/multi-room/1577436314?at=11lDJ&ct=497480Xfa5995ba362b2478cb37255b7669c4d5 is also inactive.

Fans react

Everyone on Apple Music and Spotify rn waiting on Kanye album:#DONDA pic.twitter.com/Rn3CoQ5Bmv — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) July 23, 2021

Kanye backstage chillin while everybody’s looking for the album on Apple Music and Spotify #DONDA pic.twitter.com/zyRElcFQSB — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 23, 2021

My dumbass refreshing Kanye's Spotify page every 20 seconds #DONDA pic.twitter.com/xpHBbrJnQ0 — Nik (@BlisstaBeats) July 23, 2021

me seeing "Jesus is King" as Kanye's latest album after I keep refreshing Spotify #DONDA pic.twitter.com/UJJoKOiBgt — Alex Fillers (@AlexFillers2) July 23, 2021

Every single mf refreshing Spotify rn waiting for #DONDA pic.twitter.com/u3SsDn6vX9 — fish🇮🇪 (@spriteshouter) July 23, 2021

Kanye West 'Donda' track list

The 22-time Grammy winner's latest album is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” and features gospel themes, hip-hop vibes, his Auto-Tune vocals, and recorded speeches made by his mother. Here is the full track-list of 'Donda'.

"Donda" "Remote" "Daylight" "Jonah" "Hurricane" "No Child Left Behind" "New Again" "I Know God Breathed on This" "24" "You're Gonna Be OK" "Come to Life"

