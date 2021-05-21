Will Billie Eilish Be Performing At The Billboard Awards 2021? All You Need To Know

The Billboard Awards will happen this weekend on May 23, 2021. Similar to each year the exciting music awards ceremony will be packed with performances from some of the fans' favourite artists. Last year's performers included many of the industry's best performers, like John Legend, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, BTS, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and many others. In 2020, fans also saw rising artist, Billie Eilish receiving a total of 12 nominations and winning 3 awards at the major event. While the star did not perform at last year's award ceremony, fans are wondering if she will perform at the BBMAs 2021.

Will Billie Eilish perform at Billboard Awards?

The list for this year's Billboard Awards' performers has been released. According to a report by USA Today, The Weeknd, Pink and Alicia Keys are going to grace fans with a performance on some of their hit songs this weekend at the BBMAs 2021. Alicia Keys will be honouring the completion of 20 years of her first album Songs In A Minor with a medley of some of her songs.

Doja Cat, Karol, Bad Bunny, AJR and SZA too will be performing on Sunday night. DJ Khaled will be performing along with H.E.R. The BBMAs 2021 will also be including a special performance by Korean Pop band BTS on their brand new song Butter. Migos, Duran Duran, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals Jimmy Jam, Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby and Terry Lewis will also be a part of the list of Billboard Awards performances. The Jonas Brothers too will take the stage on May 23, 2021, with some of their latest hit songs.

Billie Eilish who will be releasing her brand new album on July 30, 2021, may not be seen performing at the BBMAs 2021. The singer has been nominated this year for the Best Female Artist Award along with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. Last year, the singer received Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

The singer's second album titled Happier Than Ever will be releasing on July 30, 2021. In the album, Billie will be introducing 16 new songs. According to her website, the album will also be available on vinyl and cassette tapes in a range of different colours. The first song from the album titled Your Power was released on April 29, 2021.

Image: Billie Eilish's Instagram

