Wiz Khalifa's Rap Songs To Add To Your Playlist; 'See You Again', 'Mezmorized' & Others

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, professionally known as Wiz Khalifa is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. Wiz Khalifa released his debut album, Show and Prove, in 2006, and signed to Warner Bros. Wiz Khalifa's Say Yeah received urban radio airplay, charting on the Rhythmic Top 40 and Hot Rap Tracks charts in 2008, becoming his first minor hit. Wiz is also one of the stars who already have a song dedicated to their life (When I Grow Up). Here are some of the best singles, albums and rap songs by the tattoed singer, Wiz Khalifa.

'Young Wild And Free' Ft. Snoop Dogg and Bruno Mars

This song is an iconic rap song by Wiz Khalifa, featuring another rap master Snoop Dog and singer Bruno Mars. The track was originally released as part of the soundtrack for Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg’s stoner classic, Mac and Devin Go to High School. Young Wild And Free surely will give you a nostalgic trip down your young days.

'Work Hard Play Hard'

Wiz Khalifa is one of those stars who had to put in some serious work to get on the top of the rap culture. Work Hard Play Hard is a perfect exposition statement describing Wiz Khalifa’s career. Upon its release, this song became a motivational anthem mainly in the sports world. This song is still one of Wiz Khalifa's best songs to date, ranking him on the billboard.

'See You Again', Ft. Charlie Puth

Tributing the song to Paul Walker's death, See You Again is one of Wiz Khalifa’s most commercially successful releases. The song comprises of two different genres of music combined to create history. This track is known to pack a world of emotion.

'Mezmorized'

Mezmorized is one of the top Wiz Khalifa Billboard songs. Mezmorized is widely considered his best song to date. The rap song is a hit single from his album, Kush & Orange Juice.

Promo Image Credits: Wiz Khalifa Instagram

