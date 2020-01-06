International Rappers And Hip-hop Artists Acing Dreadlocks; From Wiz Khalifa To Lil Wayne

Dreadlocks are developed into a hairstyle that is often associated with the Rasta Style. Many hip-hop artists and rappers have worn their hair in dreads over the years. Some popular artists are still making music with this popular Rasta style.

Dreadlocks, also known as locs, or in Sanskrit - the Jata are ropelike strands of hair formed by matting or braiding hair. Dreadlocks are a part of cultural and spiritual practices. They stand for empowering humans and make you feel more whole and one with nature. 'Live simply in service and in peace' is what dreads symbolises.

They are not meant to be exhibited by all or as a statement of fashion. Dreadlocks are more than just a symbolic statement of disregard for physical appearances. Traditionally it is believed that your mental and spiritual energy mainly exits the body through the top of your head and the hair. If the hair is knotted, then the energy will continue to remain in the body, keeping a person strong and healthy. Here’s the list of rappers and artists who have dreadlocks.

Snoop Dogg

Music Genre: Hip-hop, Gangsta rap, pop music and more

Famous Albums: Welcome to the Dogg House, The Doggfather, The Last Meal, Doggystyle and more

ALSO READ| From MC Todfod To MC Mawali, These Are Top Indian Rappers And Hip Hop Artists

Lil Wayne

Music Genre: Trap, Pop, Hip-Hop

Famous Albums: I am Not a Human Being, The Carter, The Carter II, The Carter III, The Carter IV

ALSO READ| Dreadlocks: Everything You Need To Know About How To Maintain Dreadlocks

Wiz Khalifa

Music Genre: Pop and Hip-hop

Famous Albums: Deal or No deal, rolling papers, O.N.I.F.C., Show and Prove, Mac and Devin Go to High School

ALSO READ| Rapper Drake Confirms New Series Of 'Top Boy' Is Dropping This Year

Erykah Badu

Music Genre: Hip hop, Contemporary R&B, New Age, Alternative Hip Hop

Famous Albums: Worldwide Underground, New Amerykah Part One and Part two, Baduizm

ALSO READ| Kehlani 'angry, Confused And Heartbroken' Over Death Of Rapper Lexii Alijai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.