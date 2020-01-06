The Debate
International Rappers And Hip-hop Artists Acing Dreadlocks; From Wiz Khalifa To Lil Wayne

Music

Dreadlocks are developed into a hairstyle that is often associated with the Rasta Style. Many international rappers and artists have tried this hairstyle.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
International Rappers

Dreadlocks are developed into a hairstyle that is often associated with the Rasta Style. Many hip-hop artists and rappers have worn their hair in dreads over the years. Some popular artists are still making music with this popular Rasta style.

Dreadlocks, also known as locs, or in Sanskrit - the Jata are ropelike strands of hair formed by matting or braiding hair. Dreadlocks are a part of cultural and spiritual practices. They stand for empowering humans and make you feel more whole and one with nature. 'Live simply in service and in peace' is what dreads symbolises.

They are not meant to be exhibited by all or as a statement of fashion. Dreadlocks are more than just a symbolic statement of disregard for physical appearances. Traditionally it is believed that your mental and spiritual energy mainly exits the body through the top of your head and the hair. If the hair is knotted, then the energy will continue to remain in the body, keeping a person strong and healthy. Here’s the list of rappers and artists who have dreadlocks.

Snoop Dogg

  • Music Genre: Hip-hop, Gangsta rap, pop music and more
  • Famous Albums: Welcome to the Dogg House, The Doggfather, The Last Meal, Doggystyle and more
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lil Wayne

  • Music Genre: Trap, Pop, Hip-Hop
  • Famous Albums: I am Not a Human Being, The Carter, The Carter II, The Carter III, The Carter IV
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wiz Khalifa

  • Music Genre: Pop and Hip-hop
  • Famous Albums: Deal or No deal, rolling papers, O.N.I.F.C., Show and Prove, Mac and Devin Go to High School
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Erykah Badu

  • Music Genre: Hip hop, Contemporary R&B, New Age, Alternative Hip Hop
  • Famous Albums: Worldwide Underground, New Amerykah Part One and Part two, Baduizm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

