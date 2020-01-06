International Rappers And Hip-hop Artists Acing Dreadlocks; From Wiz Khalifa To Lil Wayne

Dreadlocks are developed into a hairstyle that is often associated with the Rasta Style. Many hip-hop artists and rappers have worn their hair in dreads over the years. Some popular artists are still making music with this popular Rasta style.
Dreadlocks, also known as locs, or in Sanskrit - the Jata are ropelike strands of hair formed by matting or braiding hair. Dreadlocks are a part of cultural and spiritual practices. They stand for empowering humans and make you feel more whole and one with nature. 'Live simply in service and in peace' is what dreads symbolises.
They are not meant to be exhibited by all or as a statement of fashion. Dreadlocks are more than just a symbolic statement of disregard for physical appearances. Traditionally it is believed that your mental and spiritual energy mainly exits the body through the top of your head and the hair. If the hair is knotted, then the energy will continue to remain in the body, keeping a person strong and healthy. Here’s the list of rappers and artists who have dreadlocks.
ALSO READ| From MC Todfod To MC Mawali, These Are Top Indian Rappers And Hip Hop Artists
ALSO READ| Dreadlocks: Everything You Need To Know About How To Maintain Dreadlocks
ALSO READ| Rapper Drake Confirms New Series Of 'Top Boy' Is Dropping This Year
ALSO READ| Kehlani 'angry, Confused And Heartbroken' Over Death Of Rapper Lexii Alijai
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.