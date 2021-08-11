Yashraj Mukhate's 'Love To Safar' Featuring Baji Bombastic; Watch Viral Anthem Here

Yashraj Mukhate is back with another catchy remix featuring Baji Bombastic. The song titled Love To Safar has been trending on various social media platforms as soon as it was released. This time around, for his latest video, musician Yashraj Mukhate teamed up with actor, comedian and voice-over artist Sheherzade Noor Peerzada. She is the woman behind the popular character Baji Bombastic.

Yashraj Mukhate's new song Love To Safar

Yashraj Mukhate is back yet another funky remix Love To Safar, which actually doesn't mean 'suffer' but travelling. The video starts with Baji Bombastic holidaying in a picturesque hill station as she says, "Bahut pyaari jagah hai, bahut lovely hai. Main safar kar ke hi yahan pe aayi hu. Mujhe safar ka bahut shauk hai. I love to safar."

Yashraj does his magic and adds a catchy beat and is seen dancing with kids in the video. As he shared the video, Mukhate wrote "May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travellers and sufferers. The girl who loves to safar >> @baji.bombastic @sheherzade.peerzada. Lots of love to the stars: Khushi, Kanha and Mishka!♥️♥️."

The video since it was released has gone viral and garnered over 2.3 million views on Instagram. Singer Neeti Mohan reacted to the video and wrote, "Hahahaha bahut lovely aay." Meanwhile, Youtuber and actor Prajakta Koli also reacted to the video and dropped her comment.

More about Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate shot to fame with his viral song Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, a dialogue delivered by Rupal Patel, who played the role of Kokila in the television soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The video quickly garnered millions of views on Instagram and soon became the centre of memes. The composer made another song out of Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from a popular reality TV show on Colors in December 2020 titled Sadda Kutta Tommy. This song has garnered over 52 million views now. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was also seen dancing on Yashraj's version of Sadda Kutta Tommy. He also created the song Pawri Ho Rahi Hai from a viral video of a Pakistani girl, Dananeer Mobeen.

(Image Credit: Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram)

