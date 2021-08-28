Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha & Tony Kakkar's 'Kanta Laga' First Look To Be Out On August 29

Singers Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar are known for releasing several party songs. The three of them have given songs to various Bollywood movies and have also released a number of albums and music videos. While the three of them have a huge fan following, they are now collaborating for one party anthem Kanta Laga. The trio recently teased the song and will unveil its first look on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar teases their new party anthem

Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Tony Kakkar took to their respective Instagram handle to announce their upcoming party anthem Kanta Laga. The trio promised to unveil the first look of the song on August 29 at 4 pm. While sharing the post, Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote, "Get ready for the biggest collab of the year ! COMING SOON ❤️‍🔥 @desimusicfactory gets Me , @nehakakkar & @tonykakkar together for an ultimate party anthem- 'Kanta Laga'." Fans of the singers showered them with love in the comment section. While a fan wrote, "Wow 🔥 Can't wait 😍," another one commented, "This is going to be HUGGEEEEEEEE 🧿🌟." The song is being produced by Desi Music Factory. While Tony Kakkar has given the music and lyrics of the song, it is being helmed by Mihir Gulati.

While this is the first time the three artists have collaborated, Neha Kakkar has already worked with the other two earlier. Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh have worked on several hit tracks. These include Satan, Moscow Mashuka, Saiyaan Ji, Makhna, Manali Trance from The Shaukeens, Sunny Sunny in Yaariyan, Chhote Chhote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Aao Raja from Gabbar Is Back.

On the other hand, siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have often collaborated. The sibling duo has worked together on several party and Bollywood songs. Some of their hit songs are Dheeme Dheeme, Mile Tum Humko, Oh Humsafar, Coca Cola Tu, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Botal Khol, Zindagi Mil Jayegi, Goa beach, Chand Mera Naraaz Hai and Car Mein Music Baja.

IMAGE: YO YO HONEY SINGH, NEHA KAKKAR, AND TONY KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM