Young Thug, Gunna Set BET Hip Hop Awards Night On Fire With Their Performance; Watch

Quick links:
Image: AP/@Instagram/Gunna
As the fans were awaiting the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, the event was recently showcased on various platforms depicting some of the stellar performances by the artists. Young Thug and Gunna performed together on stage and left the audience overwhelmed.
Many other prominent artists namely Baby Keem, Bia, Kal Banx, Lil Jon, Paul Wall and others took the centre stage and showcased their performances leaving the crowd cheering for them throughout.
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 aired on October 5, 2021, at 9:00 pm which was held at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. While the fans enjoyed the event aired on BET, VH1 and MTV2, they witnessed an epic moment where two of the prominent artists namely Young Thug and Gunna performed “Tick Tock,” “Too Easy,” And “Ski” together on stage. Young Thug began with performing Tick Tok while Gunna emerged later to perform Too Easy. Thug soon took over the stage again with his breath-taking performance for Ski and left the fans amazed.
Apart from Gunna and Young Thug, there were many other artists who performed at the event including Nelly, Tyler, The Creator, Tobe Nwigwe featuring Fat, Bia with Lil Jon, Latto, Paul Wall, Baby Keem, Isaiah Rashad featuring Kal Banks and Doechii. On the other hand, Trina, Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, Jermaine Dupri and LL Cool J were among the presenters.
The BET Hip Hop Awards winners list was recently announced and depicted how Lil baby won under the category of Hip Hop Artist of the Year. On the other hand, Cardi B won three awards under Best Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Song Of The Year and Best Hip Hop Video (featuring Megan Thee Stallion). Check out the winners’ list of BET Hip Hop awards-
"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Lil Baby
Yung Bleu
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator
DJ Scheme
J. Cole
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.