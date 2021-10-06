Last Updated:

Young Thug, Gunna Set BET Hip Hop Awards Night On Fire With Their Performance; Watch

As the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 recently aired on various platforms, the fans witnessed a mind-blowing performance of Young Thug and Gunna together. Watch video.

As the fans were awaiting the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, the event was recently showcased on various platforms depicting some of the stellar performances by the artists. Young Thug and Gunna performed together on stage and left the audience overwhelmed.

Many other prominent artists namely Baby Keem, Bia, Kal Banx, Lil Jon, Paul Wall and others took the centre stage and showcased their performances leaving the crowd cheering for them throughout. 

Watch Young Thug and Gunna perform live at BET Hip Hop awards 2021

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 aired on October 5, 2021, at 9:00 pm which was held at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. While the fans enjoyed the event aired on BET, VH1 and MTV2, they witnessed an epic moment where two of the prominent artists namely Young Thug and Gunna performed “Tick Tock,” “Too Easy,” And “Ski” together on stage. Young Thug began with performing Tick Tok while Gunna emerged later to perform Too Easy. Thug soon took over the stage again with his breath-taking performance for Ski and left the fans amazed. 

Who performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021?

Apart from Gunna and Young Thug, there were many other artists who performed at the event including Nelly, Tyler, The Creator, Tobe Nwigwe featuring Fat, Bia with Lil Jon, Latto, Paul Wall, Baby Keem, Isaiah Rashad featuring Kal Banks and Doechii. On the other hand, Trina, Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, Jermaine Dupri and LL Cool J were among the presenters. 

BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List:

The BET Hip Hop Awards winners list was recently announced and depicted how Lil baby won under the category of Hip Hop Artist of the Year. On the other hand, Cardi B won three awards under Best Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Song Of The Year and Best Hip Hop Video (featuring Megan Thee Stallion). Check out the winners’ list of BET Hip Hop awards-

SONG OF THE YEAR WINNER

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO WINNER

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lil Baby

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST WINNER

Yung Bleu

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator 

DJ OF THE YEAR WINNER

DJ Scheme

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR WINNER

J. Cole

BEST COLLABORATION

 

