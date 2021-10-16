Last Updated:

Young Thug's New Album 'Punk' Released; Check Young Thug New Album Tracklist Here

Young Thug has released a new album called Punk, which contains a slew of big-name guests. Guest appearances from the late Mac Miller, Juice WRLD are also there

Young Thug

Young Thug has released a new album called 'Punk', which contains a slew of big-name guests. Gunna, J. Cole, Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess, and others are among the artists who appear on the 20-track album. Guest appearances from the late Mac Miller and Juice WRLD are also included on the album.

With the release of 'Punk', which is available to stream today via Spotify, fans and music luminaries alike may put their faith in the band. After a slight delay, the album was added to the streaming service. It was supposed to be released at 12 a.m. ET, but it arrived at 3 a.m. “Added a couple friends… Punk @ midnight PST/3 am EST,” Thug wrote on social media in a post that also showcased the project’s tracklist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Young Thug new album 'Punk' released

Thug teamed up with Lyft to interact with his fans in honour of the album's release. Thug threw a party to mark the forthcoming release on Wednesday, October 13th, where he trashed a brand new Rolls-Royce alongside Gunna and Metro Boomin. The group sprayed the word "Punk" on the car's sides and broke its windshield. 

The tracklist is:

  1. Die Slow (Ft. Strick) Lyrics
  2. Stressed (Ft. J. Cole & T-Shyne) Lyrics
  3. Stupid/Asking Lyrics
  4. Recognize Real (Ft. Gunna) Lyrics
  5. Contagious Lyrics
  6. Peepin Out The Window (Ft. BSlime & Future) Lyrics
  7. Rich Nigga Shit (Ft. Juice WRLD) Lyrics
  8. Livin It Up (Ft. A$AP Rocky & Post Malone) Lyrics
  9. Yea Yea Yea Lyrics
  10. Insure My Wrist (Ft. Gunna) Lyrics
  11. Scoliosis (Ft. Lil Double 0) Lyrics
  12. Bubbly (Ft. Drake & Travis Scott) Lyrics
  13. Road Rage Lyrics
  14. Faces Lyrics
  15. Droppin Jewels Lyrics
  16. Fifth Day Dead Lyrics
  17. Icy Hot (Ft. Doja Cat) Lyrics
  18. Love You More (Ft. Gunna, Jeff Bhasker & Nate Ruess) Lyrics
  19. Hate The Game Lyrics
  20. Day Before (Ft. Mac Miller) Lyrics

 

Young Thug's performances this year 

Thug first revealed the album in late July after playing on NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Thug played a number of new songs throughout his set, including "Droppin Jewels," "Hate the Game," and "Tick Tock." Young Thug collaborated with Gunna and Young Stoner Life Records to release Slime Language 2 earlier this year. He also performed with Gunna at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, which he began off with a Gunna-assisted performance. Young Thug will perform as a musical guest on a Rami Malek–hosted episode of Saturday Night Live on October 16. The rapper adds to his extensive repertoire with his latest effort after delivering what was technically his debut studio album in 2019, So Much Fun, which arrives just at the close of Complex's Young Thug Week.

Young Thug's career includes critically lauded works such as Barter 6, Jeffery, and his Slime Season trilogy, among others. Punk is the rapper's sophomore album, morphing soundscapes to fit his own dazzling, pink-glazed vision. While it's been more than two years since the release of So Much Fun, Thug hasn't been idle in the studio. Slime Language 2 was released earlier this year, bringing attention to his Young Stoner Life Records lineup. The album premiered at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, including features from Drake, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and others. This past summer, the Atlanta rapper began promoting the album by performing four of the tunes live on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with a full rock band.

First Published:
