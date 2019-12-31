Influential Young Indians Of 2019 You Can Take Inspirations From This New Year

Many personalities from various walks of life have not only created a niche for themselves but also influenced others by their way. This year many young personalities from various fields of work who have been called 'influencers'. We have listed 5 personalities who have made it to the 'influencers' list.

Young Indian Influencers

Ranveer Singh, 34

From being an actor to being an all-rounder, Ranveer Singh could be definitely credited as the versatile actor who has showcased all shades of his talents and that has led up to many people following him. He led his film Gully Boy into the Oscars official entry from India due to his incredible media impact and the coming of age story of the film. Known to be as the quirkiest Bollywood star, he installed his own hip hop record label called IncInk, which is something that a Bollywood actor had never done before.

Dutee Chand, 23

Dutee Chand, Indian athlete sprinter, who became India's first openly gay athlete has future plans to join politics advocating about gay rights in our country where it is still quite a taboo. Even though Dutee Chand faced professional backlash on the account of her hyperandrogenism but that didn't stop her from fighting from her conservative background and finding her place as an ace sprinter playing for our country.

Kusha Kapila, 30

Kusha Kapila who is a digital content creator now started her career with a fashion website bringing her own style of uniqueness in each of the fashion videos that she did. Later she was often seen portraying as Ma WokeAnand and the South Delhi girl, these roles are kind of her to alter ego and you would often find her slipping back into these modes in her social media. Kusha Kapila is a role model who advocates body positivity and is a satirist that her 690k+ followers support deep heartedly.

Divine, 29

Vivian Fernandes (Divine) is a famous Indian rapper from Mumbai who rose to fame with his song Yeh Mera Bombay after which he received the attention of big recording companies. Divine serves as an example and a role model for all the aspiring rappers who want to make it big in this career. His Mere Gully Main featuring Naezy was released in 2015 which gained huge popularity that it was included in the movie Gully Boy as well. He has received many awards for his renditions and is one of the aspiring and popular rap stars from India.

Lydian Nadhaswaram, 14

One of the youngest personality who made it into the list of the youngest Indian influencers is the 14-year-old Lydian Nadhaswaram who is a pianist and was awarded The World's best title by the American television this year. He also appeared in the popular chat show Ellen DeGeneres where he performed Mozart blindfolded, which is a very difficult sequence to play to do even while you can see. Lydian can easily play various other instruments and is a child musical prodigy from what one can see. He serves as an inspiration to his peers as well as the music gurus.

