'Aarya 2', 'Aranyak', 'The Unforgivable' & More Shows, Films To Watch On OTT This Weekend

For those wishing to unwind after a week of work, there is a lot in store online if there are plans for a binge-watching session. As is the norm every Friday, there are new releases on multiple Over-the-Top platforms.

Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya 2, Raveena Tandon's Aranyak, The Expanse are some of the highlights of the releases this weekend. Here's are some of the picks for what to watch on OTT this weekend.

OTT releases to watch this weekend

'Aarya 2'- Hindi- Disney+ Hotstar

Sushmita Sen returns as Aarya Sareen in a fierce role in the series, battling the mafia who want her killed, while she enacts the part of a 'working mother', who fires guns and would do anything to protect her family.

'Aranyak'- Hindi- Netflix

Raveena Tandon returns in a full-fledged role after four years, and stars as a police officer who is attempting to unveil the mysteries of a murder in a hill station.

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'- Hindi- Zee5

The plot of the thriller series revolves around six stories of women who are 'born to kill, not kneel.'

'The Unforgiveable'- English- Netflix

The story of the drama film traces the story of Sandra Bullock's character's return to normal life and the ups and downs after serving a jail sentence of 20 years.

'Karkhanisanchi Waari' (Ashes on a Road Trip) -Marathi - Sony Liv

This critically acclaimed film is a comedy revolving around the adventure of a family to various locations after the death of one of the siblings.

'Welcome to Earth'- English - Disney+ Hotstar

The series consists of six episodes of Hollywood star Will Smith's travels to the 'extreme ends of the earth.'

'The Expanse'- English - Amazon Prime

The sci-fi series, set in the future on a missing woman and quest to unravel the mysteries of a massive conspiracy, enters its sixth season with the launch of the first episode

'Pushpaka Vimanam'- Telugu- Aha Video

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda stars in this romantic comedy revolving around a 'missing wife', termed as a 'fishy story.'

'FC Bayern – Behind the Legend'– Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The journey of German football giant Bayern Munich is portrayed in this documentary series on the team's victory in the Champions League in 2020 and moments from the season after that.

'Maa Oori Polimera'- Telugu - Disney+ Hotstar

This mystery thriller film traces the story of a policeman trying to find the clues behind the murder of his brother and then stumbling upon other secrets.