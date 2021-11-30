'Money Heist', 'Inside Edge 3', 'Atrangi Re' & More: What To Watch On OTT This December?

This year, OTT platforms witnessed a massive boost in new content around the world in 2021 as various entertainment industries tried to overcome the damage endured during the pandemic. The year is set to end with a bang with many new films and shows lined up for the last month of the year.

Right from the much-awaited second part of the series Money Heist's fifth season, Hollywood releases like Don't Look Up, The Matrix Resurrections and Bollywood film Atrangi Re, there's a lot in store. Here's looking at some of the top releases on Over-the-Top platforms in December:

What to watch on OTT in December?

Netflix

The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst about an abusive rancher set in the '1920s, releases on December 1.

Prateik Babbar-starrer Cobalt Blue, based on an LGBTQ-themed novel, releases on December 3.

One of the biggest releases of the month will be on December 5, when the remaining five episodes of Money Heist season 5, which will be the final season of the show, will be released.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star-starrer Don't Look Up, a satirical black comedy about the events surrounding an approaching comet, releases on December 10.

Raveena Tandon plays a police officer in the series Aranyak, which will release on December 10.

All episodes of the second season of fantasy adventure series The Witcher releases on December 17.

R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla star in the series Decoupled, about a separating couple, out on December 17.

Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali, said to be the first Malayalam superhero film, releases on December 24.

The fourth season of the Martial Arts series Cobra Kai hits the web on December 31.

The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama starring Olivia Coldeman, Dakota Johnson, among others, releases on December 31.

Amazon Prime

The third season of the cricket-based thriller Inside Edge releases on December 3.

A documentary based on German football giant FC Bayern Munich titled FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original releases on December 8.

The sixth and final season of the sci-fi TV series The Expanse releases on December 10.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem starrer Being the Ricardos, about the hit TV show I Love Lucy leads Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, releases on December 21.

Disney+ Hotstar

The second season of international Emmy Awards nominated Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen battling the drug mafia to protect her family, arrives on December 10.

Atrangi Re, a quirky story around forced marriage and the arrival of an ex-lover, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, releases on December 24.

The Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on December 29.

Zee 5

Abhishek Bachchan plays the cold-blooded killer, a character returning after Kahaani, Bob Biswas on December 3.

420 IPC, a law based venture starring Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Rohan Mehra and Gul Panag, premieres on December 17.

Sony Liv

The Whisteblower, a series revolving the education system starring Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Ravi Kishan, releases on December 16.

Other streamers

Mahershala Ali, Rebecca Bourke and Jonathan King. starrer sci-fi film Swan Song hits Apple TV+ on December 17.

The Matrix franchise is back with The Matrix Resurrections, which will stream on HBO Max from December 22.