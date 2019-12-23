Armaan Lends His Soulful Voice For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Song ‘Butta Bomma’

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is in news for all right reasons. After garnering 100 million-plus views for the first two songs from the film and decent response for the third song, the makers are all set to unveil the fourth track of the film which is expected to be received well by the audience. The song that has been in the news is about is a romantic track titled Butta Bomma. The song has been crooned by Bollywood music star Armaan Malik.

Armaan Malik shared the teaser of the song on his Twitter handle titled Butta Bomma. Armaan gave his fans a sneak peek of his latest song in the movie. Armaan told his fans that the full song will release on December 24. and fans are waiting for the full track to release. They also sent their positive responses and love to Armaan on his Twitter handle. He also said that this is his second song with his favourite Telugu actor. Watch the teaser here.

About the film

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna, is an upcoming Telugu language action-drama film. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, and Tabu. The movie shall hit theatres on January 12, 2020, in Telugu cinemas. It is reported that the movie will be dubbed in Malayalam and will release in Kerala under the title Angu Vaikuntapurathu. Allu Arjun’s previous movie dubbed in Malayalam proved to be a massive success in Kerala cinemas.

