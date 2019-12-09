The Debate
Allu Arjun's Swag And Stylish Look Leaves Fans Curious About Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Others

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released a glimpse of the teaser of the movie. It left the fans curious about the film and his character. Read on.

allu arjun

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna, is an upcoming Telugu language action-drama film. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, and Tabu. The movie shall hit theatres on January 12, 2020, in Telugu cinemas. It is reported that the movie will be dubbed in Malayalam and will release in Kerala under the title Angu Vaikuntapurathu. Allu Arjun’s previous movie dubbed in Malayalam proved to be a massive success in Kerala cinemas.

Teaser release

The filmmakers have successfully been able to create a lot of buzz around the movie ahead of its release. The announcement of the release of the movie teaser took social media by storm. While the first teaser will release on December 11, the first glimpse of the look of the actor was dropped recently. The first looks of the movie and the songs from the movie have been well appreciated by the audience. The eighteen-second teaser glimpse shows the actor Allu Arjun in a stylish avatar, holding a red blazer, walking on a long table like a pro, and leaving everyone present in the room awed. Have a look.

Fan reactions to teaser glimpse:

