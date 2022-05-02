Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle as she gave a glimpse into her 'selfie life' from the beginning of this year to her wedding month. 2022 is going great for Alia Bhatt on the professional front as well as in her personal life. On the professional front, Alia kickstarted the year with her exemplary performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has recently been hailed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and her post is proof of it. In terms of the actor's personal life, Alia got married to her childhood crush and longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony.

Alia Bhatt wins praise from megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post featuring her selfies from January to April. The first picture sees her enjoying the sun in warm clothes as the Gully Boy actor posed outdoors. The second picture features Alia posing with a letter from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who hailed Alia for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The letter read, "Alia, you are beyond magnificent in Gangubai. I am short of words to express anymore! My love as ever, Amitabh Bachchan.''

The third picture seemed to have been clicked on the sets of the song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra as she posed for a selfie in a mustard-coloured outfit. In the fourth picture, the actor is all smiles as she is seen posing in a swimming pool. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Jan - April ISL ( In Selfie Life ).''

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi won critical acclaim across the nation. The film also got premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Furthermore, in an interview with Variety, the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali hailed Alia for choosing the role of Gangubai. Praising the Raazi actor, Bhansali said that Alia comes from very high society, an urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of it completely, Bhansali said, further adding "I realised that she has so much in her that she picked up everything so fast. And very soon she became that woman, she became Gangubai very soon."

Image: Instagram/@teba_bolly/amitabhbachchan