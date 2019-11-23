Amala Paul Announces Release Date Of New Film 'Adho Andha Paravai Pola'

Amala Paul is one of the most popular actors in the southern film industry who has impressed her fans with her outstanding performances in her latest outings. Amala Paul was last seen in the controversial film Aadai where she portrayed one of the most nerve-wracking characters on-screen and received a lot of mixed reactions from the viewers. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

The filmmakers had recently released the teaser of the film which received a positive response from the audience and now Amala Paul has revealed the worldwide release date for the film. Check out this tweet by the actor:

Adho Andha Paravai Pola - Story and film cast

The film was announced two years ago, in March 2017. The first look of the film came out last year on International Women's Day where Amala Paul was announced to play the lead role character. Adho Andha Paravai Pola is a fast-paced action drama whose story revolves around a woman (Amala Paul) who gets caught in a jungle and how she manages to make an escape. The film had been in the making for some time and has finally completed its shooting over a month ago.

The film will be directed by newcomer Vinoth K. R, who makes his directorial debut with the film. It features Amala Paul, Ashish Vidyarthi, Supreme Sundar and Samir Kochhar in pivotal roles. The music of Adho Andha Paravai Pola has been composed by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography was handled by Santhakumar. The film finally has a release date and is set to open up on December 27, which will be the last weekend of 2019. The fans can surely end their year with a massive dose of entertainment.

