Amid Ukraine War, Pop Star Details Harrowing Escape From Kyiv; 'My Walls Were Shaking'

Ukrainian pop star Oleksandra Zaritska, popularly known as Sasha, is the main vocalist of the band namely, Kazka. The singer is the lone member of her group who successfully made it to the United States after escaping from Kyiv. During an interaction with Fox News, Zaritska said that three women and three men of her band are still stuck in Kyiv as Russia continues its military attack in Ukraine.

Zaritska details her escape from Kyiv

While speaking of the Ukraine War, the singer revealed that it was 'long' journey for her to flee from Kyiv. The musician, who was born in Kharkiv informed the outlet that almost 90% of the city is destroyed due to the Russian invasion. On the second day of the war, Sasha along with her pet dogs travelled from her Kyiv apartment to her house. She revealed that her house is close to the Hostomel Airport, and what usually takes a 30-minute ride to reach her home, on that particular day, was about five or six hours due to heavy traffic.

"It was a long journey. 'Long' is an understatement", she said. While recalling her escape, Zaritska said that the airport near house was bombed and they could hear massive explosions all around the city. "We all get to my house because we was thinking that there would be a safe place because this house is not in Kyiv. On the first day of war we were thinking the war will be only in Kyiv and in big cities. But actually my house, it was near the airport, and on the second day of war, this airport was bombed," she added.

For the few few days, the singer's family could barely sleep and it was after that they decided to leave the country. She said, "It was very hard because we heard big explosions, like all the time, mostly in the evening. My walls were shaking. Every two minutes we heard explosions. There were such huge explosions at one time that we all, from different rooms, would run into the bathroom. After this, on the sixth day, we decided to leave the house."

The singer with her three dogs, mom and sister drove out of the city, however, the rest of her family is still in Ukraine. The musician confirmed that her family is safe but, she has no clue about what is left of her house.

Image: Instagram/@kazka.band