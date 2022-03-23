Russia Ukraine War: UNGA Approves Resolution Blaming Russia For Humanitarian Crisis

Quick links:
The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed more than 30 Pentagon-funded Biolabs suspected of doing risky and unlawful research into lethal pathogens in Ukraine over the last few weeks. Investment firm linked to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been implicated in the financing of the Pentagon's military biological programme in Ukraine, as the director of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defence Troops suggests, according to Russian media.
Citizens of Mariupol are dying due to starvation, which has prompted the city council appeals for assistance, as per the local reports. This comes as Russian troops continue to breach ceasefire agreements, which has left a number of people without food, despite several attempts to build humanitarian corridors and distribute relief.
Canada's natural resources minister said the country plans to raise oil and gas exports by up to 300,000 barrels per day this year as countries strive to wean themselves from Russian energy supplies during the Ukraine conflict.
Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement on Thursday that the hike which amounts to around a 5% increase is intended to assist Canada's partners in responding to an energy security crisis caused by Russia's continued invasion. He stated that their European allies and friends are counting on Canada and others to step up.
The chairman of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that the Russian forces killed has two children in Donetsk Oblast, which includes an 11-year-old girl in Mariupol and a 14-year-old boy in the town of Yasnaya Polyana.
In a statement released by Germany after the discussions in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders of the G7 nations warned Russia against using biological, chemical, or nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.
The leaders also urged oil and gas producing countries to act responsibly and enhance supplies to international markets. They also stated that food export curbs would not be implemented.
#RussiaUkraineConflict | After the meeting in Brussels, leaders of G7 in a statement said, "We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO is unlikely. However, he did say, that the situation in Ukraine was "very unpredictable," that NATO was dealing with a new reality, and that it should be prepared in the long run.
In the meanwhile, in response to the Russian aggression, the Alliance has decided to build four new multinational fighting groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that in the capital city of Kyiv 75 citizens including 4 children have been killed since the Russian attack began on February 24. He also stated that 307 citizens have been injured, including 16 children. In addition, the Russian bombardment of Kyiv city destroyed 87 residential buildings, 10 private houses, 12 schools, and 6 kindergartens. He claimed that the occupying forces are pounding Kyiv, attempting to encircle the city.
At the NATO Summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden talked about the continuous aggression of Russian forces in Ukraine. He touched on various things including China's stance on the situation. He stated that he had a straightforward conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping a few days ago and told him that China will face consequences if found that it is helping Russia. He also said that China understands that its future economic ties lie in the West and not in Russia and they are hoping that China does the right thing.
The US President also stated that Russian should be removed from G20 and if that does not happen because of some reason they will be inviting Ukraine as an observer of the G20 Summit in Indonesia later this year. He also acknowledged the food scarcity due to the war and that Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest wheat producers. He further said that the US and Canada also produce significant amounts of wheat and he discussed ways to disseminate them.
On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution on Ukraine's humanitarian crisis, with 140 countries voting in favour and five voting against it.
India was among the 38 countries that did not vote. Meanwhile, Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria voted against it.
UN shared a tweet stating that the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine for causing a humanitarian crisis, calling for the creation of a humanitarian corridor, and demanding an end to the war. 140 voted yes, 5 voted no, and 38 voted no.
URGENT
The General Assembly adopted a resolution that calls out Russia's assault on #Ukraine for creating a dire humanitarian situation, pushes for a humanitarian corridor, and demands that fighting stops.
In favour: 140
Against: 5
In favour: 140
Against: 5
Abstained: 38
Ukraine says more than 400,000 of its citizens have been forcibly taken to Russia. Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said at a briefing Thursday that the Ukrainians were taken to by Russian troops from Mariupol and other besieged Ukrainian cities. The number includes 84,000 children. She says they are held in primitive conditions with little food and water.
Donetsk Region Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko also said that Russians are taking Ukrainians’ passports and take them to filtration camps place where Russian FSB counterintelligence agency officers conduct security checks before moving them to various distant areas in Russia.
Kyrylenko said that Mariupol’s residents had been long deprived of information and the Russians feed them false claims about Ukraine’s defeats to persuade them to move to Russia. “Russian lies may influence those who have been under the siege,” he said.
Russian officials reported Wednesday that over 384,000 Ukrainians had voluntarily travelled to Russia where they were being offered accommodation and payments.
Germany’s foreign minister says Europe needs to beware of Russian efforts to destabilize the Western Balkans against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that such moves preceded Russia’s military engagement in Ukraine, despite Moscow’s continued denial that it was preparing an attack.
Similar support by Russia for breakaway movements in Bosnia, for example, could endanger the integrity and sovereignty of Western Balkans nations, Baerbock said after a meeting with her Croatian counterpart, Goran Grlic Radman.
Baerbock said the European Union and its partners would do what they can to help countries now taking in large numbers of Ukrainians fleeing the war, particularly tiny Moldova, which has received the highest number of refugees per capita so far.
Germany has organized a first direct flight to bring refugees from Moldova to Frankfurt on Friday, with more to follow, she said.
Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said on Thursday that Western powers are prepared to increase sanctions against Russia if necessary in order to isolate Russia for its unjustified attack in Ukraine and impose a ceasefire. He stated at a news conference after the NATO and G7 summit that these sanctions have a concrete impact, and they must maintain them for their deterrent effect.
Bulgaria’s prime minister said Thursday that his country will recall its ambassador to Moscow for consultations in response to a succession of statements by Russia’s ambassador that have deeply offended Bulgaria’s government.
Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said the move comes on the heels of ”undiplomatic, sharp and rude” statements made by Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.
The latest was on Monday, when Mitrofanova said in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel that “the people of Bulgaria do not support the rhetoric and actions of their government regarding Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.”
“This is why we will summon our ambassador from Russia for consultations. Usually, when a country summons its ambassador for consultations, the other country should follow suit and do the same,” Petkov said.
UN General Assembly approves resolution blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urges immediate cease-fire.
One month into Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the need for blood units in the rebel controlled parts of Donetsk has become more dire than ever.
As wounded military men and civilians keep appearing at hospital doors, the region's blood supply is being increasingly strained. A vast majority of those supplying the blood are women since many of the able-bodied men have been mobilized for military action.
Although the women are lining up to donate blood, the supply is still facing acute shortages since those men who would usually donate blood are now more likely to be recipients.
With the threat of wider conflict hanging over Europe, NATO opted for stability on Thursday by extending Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s term in office for an extra year to help steer the 30-nation military alliance through the security crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Stoltenberg tweeted Thursday that he is “honoured” by the decision of NATO leaders to extend his term until Sept. 30, 2023.
“As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,” he said, after U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts agreed to extend his term at a summit in Brussels.
The former Norwegian prime minister was named to NATO’s top civilian post in October 2014. It’s the second time that his term of office has been extended. His mandate was due to expire in September.
In a tweet, Biden said that Stoltenberg has “done a remarkable job leading and strengthening our Alliance — particularly during this critical moment for international security.”
Tanks, planes, rockets, air defense systems. Citing a long list of weaponry he said is vital for his country's survival, the president of Ukraine cranked up pressure on NATO leaders Thursday for “military assistance without limitations," telling them that Ukrainian forces are “in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,.”
“This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional video address to NATO leaders gathered in Brussels for an emergency summit.
Zelenskyy urged NATO to provide Ukraine with “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks" and said: "When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
“I just want you to know — the Alliance can still prevent deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from the Russian occupation ... by providing us with all the weapons we’re in need of.”
The appeal came as international efforts to make Russia pay for its aggression and to contain Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II shifted their focus to Brussels. The Belgian capital became a flurry of diplomatic activity as U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders huddled for a day-long series of talks on the war’s repercussions, including the possibility of more sanctions on Russia, how to deal with soaring energy costs and the growing needs of Ukrainian refugees, and how to stiffen defenses in eastern European nations alarmed about Russian aggression.
Opening the NATO summit, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is “determined to continue to impose costs on Russia to bring about the end of this brutal war.”
Soon afterward, NATO countries extended Stoltenberg's mandate by a year to allow him to continue leading the military alliance's response to Russia's aggression.
Stoltenberg had been due to leave the post in September and had already been appointed as the next head of Norway's central bank. The Norwegian government said on Thursday that the deputy governor will be in charge until he is free to take over.
Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 but instead of swiftly toppling Ukraine’s government, its forces are bogged down in a grinding military campaign and its economy is laboring under punishing international sanctions.
“This is a month now," Zelenskyy said Thursday in a separate address to Sweden's parliament, the latest of many to whom the Ukrainian leader has pleaded for help. "We have not seen a destruction of this scale since World War II.”
After a month of fighting, Western analysts say Ukrainian forces need stocking up again with the weapons that have helped them slow and repel Russian advances. Both sides claimed Thursday to have inflicted more blows. Ukraine’s navy said it sank a ship that had been used to resupply the Russian campaign with armored vehicles. Russia claimed to have taken a town, Izyum, in eastern Ukraine after heavy fighting.
But in many areas, Ukrainian forces appear to have battled Russian troops to a stalemate, an outcome that seemed unlikely when Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed his invasion force.
Determined to make Putin change course, and under intense pressure from Zelenskyy to do more, Western nations said more help is on the way for Ukraine.
Sending a signal that sanctions have not brought it to its knees, Russia reopened its stock market Thursday, but allowed only limited trading. The curbs on a reduced number of stocks including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft were meant to prevent a repeat of a massive selloff that took place Feb. 24. Foreigners were barred from selling and traders were barred from short selling, or betting prices would fall. The benchmark MOEX index gained 8% in the first minutes of trading.
In Ukraine, Russian troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.
“Just look at what the Russian army has done to our country,” Zelenskyy said in his address to Swedish lawmakers. “A month of bombings similar to what we have seen in Syria.”
Earlier, he also called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country.
“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in English during a video address late Wednesday. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”
It is still unclear exactly how many troops Russia has lost in pursuing Putin's aims. Russia hasn't given an update since March 2, when it acknowledged nearly 500 soldiers killed and almost 1,600 wounded. NATO estimates, however, that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops have been killed — the latter figure about what Russia lost in a decade of fighting in Afghanistan.
Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one.
Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate. Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance is stepping up its defenses against chemical and nuclear weapons as concern mounts that Russia might use such weapons in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg says that NATO leaders agreed at their summit Thursday to send equipment to Ukraine to help protect it against a chemical weapons attack.
“This could include detection equipment, protection, and medical support, as well as training for decontamination and crisis management,” he told reporters after meeting in Brussels.
But Stoltenberg says the 30 NATO allies are boosting their own “preparedness and readiness.”
The leaders agreed Thursday to deploy four new battlegroups, which usually number from 1,000-1,500 troops, to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. Four other battlegroups are stationed in the Baltic States and Poland.
NATO nations are concerned that Russia’s attempt to falsely accuse them of working on chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine is part of a ruse by Moscow to create a pretext for using such arms itself.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says Russia is making arrangements to forcibly relocate thousands of civilians to Russia from the besieged port of Mariupol.
It said Thursday Russian forces had taken 6,000 Mariupol residents “to Russian filtration camps in order to use them as hostages and put more political pressure on Ukraine.”
The Foreign Ministry expressed concern for 15,000 people from a district of Mariupol under Russian control, saying Russian troops were confiscating their identity documents and insisting they traveled to Russia. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russian troops of obstructing attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including by seizing bus drivers sent to collect civilians.
Ukrainian military intelligence said Thursday that Ukrainian civilians were being sent through a “filtration camp” in Russian-controlled territory then onward through southern regions of Russia and then to “economically depressed” parts of the country.
Some could be sent as far as the Pacific Ocean island of Sakhalin, Ukrainian intelligence said, and are offered jobs on condition they don’t leave for two years. The claims could not be independently verified.
Russia has said it is helping civilians evacuate from Mariupol and other cities affected by fighting. Russia claims many civilians are keen to find refuge in Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for help in rebuilding Ukraine as he marked one month of the Russian invasion during an address to the Swedish parliament on Thursday.
His speech was broadcast live before members of the 349-seat Riksdagen who gave him a standing ovation.
Group of Seven leaders have announced they are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold in transactions, while the U.S. announced a new round of sanctions targeting more than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma.
Previously, sanctions against Russian elites, the country’s Central Bank and President Vladimir Putin did not impact Russia’s gold stockpile, which Putin has been accumulating for several years. Russia holds roughly $130 billion in gold reserves, and the Bank of Russia announced Feb. 28 that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.
White House officials said Thursday the move will further blunt Russia’s ability to use its international reserves to prop up Russia’s economy and fund its war against Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, alleged Western countries of politicising humanitarian issues on the United Nations platform, TASS News agency reported. During a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow on Thursday, he said: "We can see that our Western colleagues are making every effort within the United Nations in order to politicize humanitarian issues and turn them against Russia. Another proof of that emerged yesterday during a vote on a resolution submitted by Russia, which - if passed - could have helped solve many problems on the ground, including those that the ICRC team is facing in Ukraine."
Poland has blocked the bank accounts of Russia's ambassador to Warsaw saying he might use the money to finance terrorist activity or launder money. Besides, Poland also said it might be possible that the Russian ambassador could be expelled but added "so far no such decision has been made."
Poland has blocked the bank accounts of Russia's ambassador to Warsaw saying he might use the money to finance terrorist activity or launder money.
The Russian stock market opened Thursday for limited trading under heavy restrictions for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine, coming almost a month after prices plunged and the market was shut down as a way to insulate the economy.
Trading of a limited number of stocks, including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, took place under curbs meant to prevent a repeat of the massive selloff on Feb. 24 that came in anticipation of Western economic sanctions.
The Russian stock market rose 4% on the first day of trading after a month-long pause.
As the Russia-Ukraine war grips on to the second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday questioned NATO’s intention of supporting the war-torn nation in retaliation to unabated Russian incursion. Addressing the trio Summit in Brussels on the 29th Day of the war, without mincing his words Zelenskyy said that NATO should understand that through the course of the war, Ukraine will know "Who is a friend, Who is a partner and Who betrays them for money."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during the NATO Summit on Thursday asserted he does not see Russia as a direct threat to the alliance. Also, he added We are the strongest union in the world. As long as we are together, we are safe," he said. The NATO Chief again made it clear that NATO would not interfere in Russia's war against Ukraine.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday pledged to provide Ukraine with 6,000 missiles, in addition to the 4,000 NLAWs and Javelin missiles already supplied. Taking to Twitter, Johnson vowed to deliver lethal defensive military aid, including Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles, which help Ukrainians continue to defend themselves. In addition, he also added to provide £25 million in financial backing for the Ukrainian military.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday pledged to provide Ukraine with 6,000 missiles, in addition to the 4,000 NLAWs and Javelin missiles already supplied.
The UK will provide an additional 6,000 missiles to Ukraine, in addition to the 4,000 NLAW's and Javelin missiles already supplied.
Lethal defensive military aid, including Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles, will help Ukrainians continue to defend themselves.
The UK, working with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine and stand against tyranny.
Germany says it has sent about 10,000 metric tons of essential aid to Ukraine using a recently created “rail bridge” of trains shuttling back and forth between the two countries. Transport minister Volker Wissing told the Funke media group in an interview published Thursday that the rail link was established two weeks ago to bring much-needed food, drink and hygiene products from Germany to Ukraine.
Speaking at a Berlin cargo terminal Thursday, Wissing said many of the goods being sent to Ukraine by train had been donated. “We hope this war is over soon and will do everything to ease the suffering,” he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with ICRC President Peter Maurer in Moscow on Thursday, March 24 following their bilateral meeting, Russian state-owned video news agency Ruptly reported. Lavrov and Maurer are expected to discuss the provision of humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian, DPR and LPR residents, as well as the organisation and smooth functioning of 'green corridors.
🔴 #LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross @PMaurerICRC hold a joint press-conference following talks in Moscow— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 24, 2022
🔗 https://t.co/Nr5elPHE4D
Minutes after addressing the NATO summit virtually on Thursday, Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed Swedish Parliament. Earlier today, US President Joe Biden and world leaders opened a trio of emergency summits on Thursday with a sober warning from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance must boost its defences to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
#BREAKING | After NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Swedish Parliament as war with Russia enters Day 29. Tune-in here for the latest updates & to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/rGQJsj2pHa pic.twitter.com/Ou8sBXmkWJ— Republic (@republic) March 24, 2022