Apink's Chorong Accused Of Bullying, Victim Claims She Was Dragged And Slapped

In an update on the bullying accusations against Apink's Chorong, an anonymous accuser has recently claimed that the person has a phone recording as proof of the claims. The accuser revealed all the details of the bullying that happened against her including being dragged and slapped by the K-Pop star. Here is everything you need to know about Chorong's bullying scandal.

Apink's Chorong accused of bullying

According to a report by KoreaBoo, an anonymous person accused Park Cho-Rong of bullying her in high school. The victim revealed that she suffered a number of injuries including swelling to the face and bruises all over her body. She further stated that this incident took place back in the year 2008 on a street in Sachang-dong and claimed that such violence resulted in injury and trauma.

The victim elaborated about the incident and said that she randomly bumped into Park Cho-Rong one day on the street in Sachang-dong and that she made an unpleasant face at her. Talking more about it, the anonymous person added that Cho-Rong's friends dragged her to an alley while Park Cho-Rong slapped her and kicked her in the shin. Moreover, instead of getting an apology from Apink's Chorong, the alleged victim was revealed to have been rather subjected to police investigation for the crime of defamation of false information and attempted coercion.

Park Cho-Rong's management agency also released a statement which stated that Kim, who was Park Chorong’s childhood friend, recently contacted her in a threatening manner. Using Chorong’s situation of being relatively known to the public, Kim threatened to expose completely false claims such as violence and about her private life and coerced her to retire from the entertainment industry. The victim allegedly stated that she revealed this information about the K-Pop star because she has been promoting well in the industry so far and that the secondary abuse worried her a lot. She concluded by saying that the pain surrounding the victims of violence has become a disease, therefore she decided to make this decision. Since these allegations were revealed, Apink Chorong's agency, Play M Entertainment, announced that they are currently investigating the allegations.

