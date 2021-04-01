April Fool’s Prank By BTS Member J-Hope Leaves Fans Wondering If Red Hair Colour Is Real

J-Hope stunned fans all over the world when he debuted his new hairstyle as he sported a blood-red hair colour. However, much to everyone’s surprise, that picture of J-Hope sporting red hair tuned out to be an elaborate April fools prank. It was reported by Latestly that the band member posted several pictures and video of himself sporting his new colour when fans saw him with a new hairstyle. The 4k video showed the singer exclusively in his new hairdo and thus fans seemed to be very surprised with his new look. For the longest time, J-Hope has donned his natural black hair. On a few occasions, he was seen colouring his hair, however, nothing quite drastic was ever seen on the singer before.

J-Hope's red hair, is it for real or just a prank?

Fans were in fact praising the singer for his new hairdo and wished that it wasn’t an April fools prank. The news portal mentioned above also reported that J-Hope may have used one of the filters to show off his supposed hair colour. Social media platforms are accustomed to a number of filters that can alter one’s appearances in some form or way. Thus, J-Hope seemed to have used one of the filters that altered the colour of his hair, giving away a rich red colour look. Fans immediately seemed to believe the pictures and video and bombarded Twitter with pictures of the singer. A number of fans also wrote how impressed they were with the hairstyle and wished that the singer kept it that way.

However, fans soon realised that the hair colour donned by the singer wasn’t real at all, but a simple filter was used. They expressed how disheartened they were with several tweets. The fans of the singer mentioned that they have all been fooled hilariously by the popular dancer and singer from BTS. Fans found the red hair look amusing and thus wished J-Hope kept his hair that way. However, the singer did not respond to the hype that was ongoing and chose to remain silent on the matter. A few months back, J-Hope celebrated his birthday along with his bandmates. He is currently regarded as one of the best dancers in the BTS squad and his fans showered him with tremendous love on the occasion of his birthday. The singer is also one of the most cheerful members of the squad and often finds himself on trending pages of Twitter by fans who find his pictures and videos adorable.

hobi red hair its april fools

today pic.twitter.com/AxbVkEt2ga — ãƒ„luïsâ· (@llagguk) April 1, 2021

ARMYs after been April fools by Jung Hoseok with his red hair pic.twitter.com/EsGtTDl4iu — ð‘…â€ð“ˆð’¾âŸ­âŸ¬â· (@29_BTSarmy) April 1, 2021