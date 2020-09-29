Aspiring Actor Akshat Utkarsh Dies Allegedly By Suicide At His Residence In Mumbai

Akshat Utkarsh, a Bhojpuri actor, was found dead in Mumbai's Andheri area on September 27. The 26-yr-old actor allegedly died by suicide, according to the Mumbai Police. "Case lodged, the matter being probed. Body handed over to the family after postmortem," Mumbai Police informed ANI.

According to the sources, Akshat called his father before committing suicide. His flatmate Sneha informed the police about the tragic incident where Akshat hanged himself with a towel. Akshat was first taken to Kokilaben Hospital and was later shifted to Cooper Hospital, sources inform.

Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

The reason behind the suicide hasn't surfaced until now. The Police are probing the case. Meanwhile, Akshat's family has accused the Mumbai Police of not lodging an FIR in the case as per reports.

More details are awaited.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.