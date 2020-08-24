Atul Kasbekar Shares Maharashtra 'toll Road's' Video, Says 'Stop Calling It An Expressway'

Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar, took to his Twitter handle to share a video of the expressway road between Mumbai and Nasik in Maharashtra. Kasbekar in a 23-second-video showed the 'disgusting' condition of the expressway road.

He highlighted the fact that a citizen pays the toll for the 'expressway' and the 'shameful' condition of the same raises an important question — 'Where is the money collected for expressway's upkeep going?'

Mumbai has always had a problem with bad roads. Potholes and accidents have always worsened every monsoon. Recently, after the city received torrential rains, potholes became a massive problem for Mumbaikars. Maharashtra has so far received about 16 percent more rainfall than the normal average in this monsoon season since June, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state received 826.7 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 17, as against the normal average of 713.7 mm for the same period.

Is this true video?? It's really hard to believe.. This was the best expressway in India 😞 — ab4ify (@abhigup10255908) August 24, 2020

I think the mumbai - goa highway NH17 is equally bad , maybe worse.

Craters galore 😭😭

Wishing ur car a speedy recovery 😂 — 𝗡𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗮𝗶 𝗠𝗗 (@nihardesai7) August 23, 2020

We see where the tax payers’ money is going, (into the potholes).

So disgustingly shameful ! — Manik M. (@manikmahey) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, highlighting the pothole situation on a lighter note, Javed Jaffery’s brother Naved Jafri posted a hilarious tweet that was inspired by the iconic film Sholay.

