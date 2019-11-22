Avneet Kaur: Superglam Photos Of 'Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Actor

Television star Avneet Kaur is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with her glamorous looks. She was recently seen in the Aladdin show and also appeared in many web shows. Currently, she is gearing up for her new Punjabi music video alongside Jagmeet Brar. The actor knows exactly how to make heads turn with her style. Check out her stunning glam pictures.

Avneet Kaur – Super glam pictures of television star

Avneet Kaur is seen posing in a beautiful shimmery glitter short dress. She opted this outfit for her birthday. She threw a big bash for all her friends and the pictures went viral on social media from the party. She completed her look with a high bun. For her makeup, she chose smoky eyes and dark red lipstick.

Avneet wore a dark green gown with black embroidery during the early hours of her 18th birthday party. She looked very pretty in this outfit which she accessorised with heavy diamond jewellery. The birthday bash was attended by many of her friends and co-actors.

Avneet Kaur looks stunning in a red velvet gown, with a one-sided off-shoulder sleeve. She left her hair with beachy waves. She gave her look the final touch by wearing bold makeup and heavy jewellery.

