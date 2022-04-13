Baisakhi 2022: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate The Festival And More

Mainly known as Vaisakhi, Baisakhi is the harvest festival celebrated in India, mainly by the Sikh community. It marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on 13 April primarily in Northern India. This year, it will be celebrated on April 14, Thursday. Devotees normally celebrate this day by visiting the nearest gurudwara as they await the grand puja and prepare occasion-specific delicacies at home. Here is all you need to know about the festival:

Baisakhi Date:

The festival is observed on the 13th or 14th of April every year in the 21st century. However, in 1801 AD, it fell on 11 April. Vaisakhi coincides with other new year festivals celebrated on the first day of Vaisakh, celebrated in other regions, like Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, and more.

Baisakhi History and Significance:

For the Sikh community, Baisakhi is one of the significant religious festivals. On March 30, 1699, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, a pure Sikh community. On this day, the Guru asked people to sacrifice their life for the Lord. Five people volunteered and they later were known as ‘panj piaras‘. It also marks the last Khalsa organised by Guru Govind Singh.

For the Hindus, Baisakhi is traditionally seen as a New Year as per the Solar calendar. It also marks the harvest of rabi crops. Hindus typically celebrate this day by performing a sacred bath in Ganges, Jhelum, Kaveri and other holy water bodies. They also hold community fairs in temples and pilgrimages with special Rabi crop-based food.

Baisakhi celebrations:

Devotees celebrate this day by visiting the nearest gurudwara as they await the grand puja and prepare occasion-specific delicacies at home. The farmers from the Northern region harvest the Rabi crop and thank god for the harvest and pray for a prosperous future. People enjoy the day with traditional gatherings that include cultural performances, Sikh dance and folk songs.

Image: Shutterstock