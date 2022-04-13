Last Updated:

Baisakhi 2022: Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages And GIFs

Baisakhi 2022: Here are some of the Happy Baisakhi 2022 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, messages and GIFs that you can use to wish your loved ones.

Baisakhi 2022, baisakhi celebrations, baisakhi dance, punjabi folk dance, punjabi dancers, punjabi men and women dance

India is known for its diverse cultures and a highlight of this is the celebration of multiple festivals throughout the year. An interesting aspect also was that many festivals are often marked around the same time. In January, many festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri and more are celebrated around the same time.  

Similarly, in April, the festivals of Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu are marked at the same time while the Holy Week was also on this year. While some are celebrated as harvest festivals, some communities mark their New Year through these festivals.

Out of these, Baisakhi is considered one of the most important festivals for the people of Punjab, and some of the other regions of North India. The festivals hold their significance from the celebration of the harvest by farmers. People celebrate the festival by offering prayers in the Gurudwara, hosting kirtans and celebrating by dancing, singing, playing musical instruments and exchanging food and sweet items.

It is also common for people to extend wishes through messages, as well as social media. Here are some of the messages, wishes, and images that one can send their loved ones on Baisakhi, taken from netizens' posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Baisakhi wishes, quotes, greetings, messages 

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas shared a song from his album and wished fans, "HAPPY BAISAKHI! May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi “Have a great festival of harvest. May god bless you with the best."

  • "Celebrate the festival of Baisakhi, I am sending my warmest wishes to you, for everlasting happiness and prosperity. Happy Baisakhi💐"
  • "Happy Baisakhi to you all … may the joy and laugher forever flow from my land of Punjab … always 🙏🏾"
  • "Baisakhi Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan!  May the festival bring happiness & best growth in you. 🙏❤️"
  • "Happy Vaisakhi to all. This marks the beginning of the Vaisakh month, the birth of the Khalsa panth by Guru Gobind singh ji, the harvesting season and is celebrated across north India with fairs, dances, prayers and best wishes. All the best #baisakhi #Happyvaisakhi."
  • "On this Baisakhi, May God shower you with endless blessing, love, and happiness. Happy Baisakhi! #Baisakhi #baisakhi2022 #punjabiculture."
  • "May the festive occasion of #Baisakhi bring along lots of happiness, prosperity and success for you and your loved ones. #HappyBaisakhi to all."
  • “Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!”
  • "May the season of spring bring happiness, good vibes, and smiles to you and your loved ones. Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyan from all of us

Baisakhi 2022: Images, quotes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baisakhi 2022 GIFs, videos for WhatsApp status, Instagram stories 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 

