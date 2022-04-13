Baisakhi 2022: Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages And GIFs

Quick links:
India is known for its diverse cultures and a highlight of this is the celebration of multiple festivals throughout the year. An interesting aspect also was that many festivals are often marked around the same time. In January, many festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri and more are celebrated around the same time.
Similarly, in April, the festivals of Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu are marked at the same time while the Holy Week was also on this year. While some are celebrated as harvest festivals, some communities mark their New Year through these festivals.
Out of these, Baisakhi is considered one of the most important festivals for the people of Punjab, and some of the other regions of North India. The festivals hold their significance from the celebration of the harvest by farmers. People celebrate the festival by offering prayers in the Gurudwara, hosting kirtans and celebrating by dancing, singing, playing musical instruments and exchanging food and sweet items.
It is also common for people to extend wishes through messages, as well as social media. Here are some of the messages, wishes, and images that one can send their loved ones on Baisakhi, taken from netizens' posts on Twitter and Instagram.
Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas shared a song from his album and wished fans, "HAPPY BAISAKHI! May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi “Have a great festival of harvest. May god bless you with the best."
