Bajrang Dal Demands Ban On Release Of The Creator Sarjanhar, Producer Reacts

The Bajrang Dal on Wednesday staged a protest in an Ahmedabad multiplex directed against upcoming film, The Creator - Sarjanhar. The protest was staged to prevent the film's future release claiming that it was pushing a narrative in favour of 'love jihad'. Producer Rajesh Karate Guruji has also reacted to these claims sharing his stance on the same.

Bajrang Dal levies claims of love jihad

The Bajrang Dal staged a protest earlier this week at a popular Ahmedabad multiplex condemning the upcoming film The Creator - Sarjanhar for the propaganda of love jihad that it is allegedly promoting through its storyline. The claims stem from the concept of 'one world one religion' that it appears to be professing. Elaborating on the Bajrang Dal's perspective, a member shared how the film was essentially encouraging the youth to transgress social ties of family, parents and religion to pursue their aspirations of an inter-faith love marriage.

Hiran Rabbai, the protestor, said, "This movie conveys that one should go against their religion and parents to go for a love marriage. This movie encourages ‘love jihad’." Rabbai further went on to elaborate how the point of staging the protest was to send a firm message to the filmmakers against their alleged propaganda. The goal as per Rabbai, is to not only make sure that the film does not make it to the theatre screens but to also establish to any other filmmakers with similar ideas to be wary about carrying out projects of this nature.

Rabbai added, "We will go to any extent to make sure that this movie is not to be screened. We will give such a message to the movie makers that when they try to do this kind of movie again they will think twice". The protest concluded when the partakers were led out of the location by the police.

The Creator - Sarjanhar Producer professes message of change

At a recent press conference, the producer for The Creator - Sarjanhar, Rajesh Karate Guruji, shared his response to the Bajrang Dal's stance on the soon-to-release project. Guruji negated the allegations of the film aligning itself with the idea of love jihad. Further commenting on the issue, he asserted that the threats have not fazed him, adding that he has no issue whatsoever with the Bajrang Dal's love for their religion.

The producer further elaborated that violence in the name of religion was unwarranted in any situation. He said, "We have tried to show that the world can change...I am not scared of any threat, they love their religion and I have got nothing to do with it...I request all religions to not riot or cause violence in their name. Why do you kill a person to protect religion? Kill religion and protect the person. Do yo want to lose your family?".

The filmmakers have claimed that the movie carries a well-researched "secret" which will educate everyone on how to actually change the world. Directed by Praveen Hingonia the film stars Dayanand Shetty and Shaji Choudhary among others. The Creator - Sarjanhar is slated for a May 26 release.