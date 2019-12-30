Barack Obama's Favourite TV Shows Includes 'Fleabag'; See Full List

Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favourite TV shows that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him, continuing what the former US President said has become a "fun little tradition". He wrote: "Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert."

His list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", and Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", was included in his top picks.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Former US President Barack Obama also shared his favourite movies of 2019. Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite" are a part of it. The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features "American Factory", a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

This year's festival favourites -- Mati Diop's "Atlantics" Jia Zhangke's Palme d'Or nominee "Ash Is Purest White", Colombian drug trade epic "Birds of Passage", and German historical drama "Transit" -- appear on the list as well. Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" and Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" impressed Obama. He also recommended legal drama "Just Mercy", Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver's "Marriage Story", "The Last Black Man in San Francisco", "Diane", racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner "The Souvenir".

Here's a list of Barack Obama's 19 favourite books from 2019

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

