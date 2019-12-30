The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Barack Obama's Favourite TV Shows Includes 'Fleabag'; See Full List

Others

Former US President Barack Obama shared his favourite TV shows of 2019. Check out the full list —

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barack Obama

Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favourite TV shows that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him, continuing what the former US President said has become a "fun little tradition". He wrote: "Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert."

His list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", and Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", was included in his top picks.

Meanwhile, Former US President Barack Obama also shared his favourite movies of 2019. Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite" are a part of it. The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features "American Factory", a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. 

This year's festival favourites -- Mati Diop's "Atlantics" Jia Zhangke's Palme d'Or nominee "Ash Is Purest White", Colombian drug trade epic "Birds of Passage", and German historical drama "Transit" -- appear on the list as well. Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" and Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" impressed Obama. He also recommended legal drama "Just Mercy", Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver's "Marriage Story", "The Last Black Man in San Francisco", "Diane", racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner "The Souvenir". 

Here's a list of Barack Obama's 19 favourite books from 2019

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
BJP WORKERS TARGETED IN COOCHBEHAR
CONG MISLEADING PEOPLE: G K REDDY
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL