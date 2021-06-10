Bengali Actor Suvo Chakraborty Tries To Commit Suicide On Facebook Live; Rescued By Police

Bengali actor Suvo Chakraborty attempted suicide on Facebook Live, before being rescued by the police. He stated that he was depressed due to lack of work, and also the death of his father, as he consumed sleeping pills during the video. As per reports, one of his followers informed the Kolkata Police, who rushed to the venue and saved him.

Bengali actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide, safe now

Chakraborty titled his Facebook video ‘I quit’ and was seen playing the guitar and crooning a song. He then started sharing his trouble, "Every household has this problem. My mother will say my son is unemployed at 31. My father died last year and we are living on pension money."

The actor stated that he had no work since August last year. He had done small roles in Bengali serials like Mangal Chandi, Irabotir Chupkotha and Manasa. Mangal Chandi had gone off air last year.

He added, "When one is depressed, they don't feel like living. I am not doing this just for show. I am really swallowing sleeping pills slowly." "I don't know, jumping from the roof, cutting my hand, I don't like all this. Finally, I found sleeping pills. Those who have high blood pressure have chances of getting a cardiac arrest," he said.

After consuming the tablets on camera, he stated he would make another video if he survived and the live streaming was turned off. By then, the police was alerted and they reportedly traced his live location by contacting Facebook.

The police reached the venue and have confirmed that he is safe. As per reports, the cops have spoken to his mother and sister as well, who were in the same house but were clueless about Chakraborty’s actions.

The incident took place on June 8. A few weeks ago, Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar had committed suicide after posting a live video.

