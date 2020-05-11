Bhushan Kumar On Covid-19 Case At T-Series, Says, 'office Building Is Getting Sanitized'

Film producer Bhushan Kumar on Monday said his production house is taking necessary medical precautions after a caretaker of T-Series office tested positive for COVID-19, following which the building was sealed.

Bhushan said some of the security personnel and helpers, who have been residing within the office premises for years, did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns due to the nationwide lockdown.

"All employees of T-Series are like family and we have taken utmost care to respect this situation. While the person who has been positively infected is receiving proper care, we have taken the government recommended medical steps to make sure that the office building is completely sanitized," Bhushan said in a statement.

The producer said all at T-Series are following the rules of lockdown and are currently working from home as directed. "We have always taken care of each other and in these trying times, we will strive hard to make sure that each and every person of the T-Series family comes out a winner at the end of this fight against the global pandemic," he added.

After 1230 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, May 11, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 23,401. With 14,521 cases and 528 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. Meanwhile, a record 587 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 4,786. 36 casualties- 20 from Pune, 5 from Solapur, 3 from Pune, 2 from Thane and one each from Amaravati, Aurangabad, Nanded, Wardha, and Ratnagiri were recorded on Monday. 27 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. So far, 868 individuals have passed away due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

(with PTI inputs)

