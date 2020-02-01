'Bigg Boss' Tamil's Tharshan Thiyagaraja Denies Sanam Shetty's Allegations After Complaint

Sanam Shetty has filed a police complaint against her ex-boyfriend Tharshan Thiyagaraja accusing him of harassing and cheating her. The actor has claimed that she and the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 contestant were engaged and planning to get married, but he has ‘neglected’ her ever since he came out of the reality show. She also claimed that he and his family mentally harassed her.

In a recent press conference, Sanam claimed that the duo had got engaged on May 12, 2019 and were planning to tie the knot on June 10, 2019. However, due to Tharshan receiving the offer to feature in Bigg Boss, their wedding plans were ‘disturbed.’ She also claimed that he asked her not to talk about the marriage for the fear of losing out on his female fan following.

Sanam now states that Tharshan is not giving a proper response when asked about marriage. Moreover, the actor states that even talking to his parents did not help. She accused them of mentally harassing her and defaming her by claiming she had illicit affairs with her co-stars.

Sanam also said that she had spent Rs 20 lakh on him, buying gifts for him, wedding preparations, and to help him get roles.

The case was registered with the Commissioner of Police in Chennai. Sanam also said that she will be filing a complaint with the Women’s Commission. She was also quoted as saying in an interview that the police will register the case against Tharshan on Monday.

Tharshan's take

Meanwhile, Tharshan held a press conference on Saturday where he denied all the accusations made by Sanam. He claimed that she used to insist that she be allowed to accompany him and recommend her names to filmmakers.

The actor added that he had returned Rs 3.5 lakh to her after returning from Bigg Boss. Tharshan also stated that he had no plans to marry Sanam.

