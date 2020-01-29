Hina Khan Talks About How She Is Disturbed By Cyber Harassment Stories

Actor Hina Khan is all set to feature in the upcoming psychological thriller film, Hacked. The movie will deal with cyberstalking and online obsession, and how one's life can be ruined if someone hacks into their social media accounts. In a recent interview with an international news agency, Hina Khan shared that she was horrified when she heard about cyber harassment stories and advised people to fight back against their online bullies and stalkers.

In her interview with the news agency, Hina Khan stated that she was appalled to hear the stories that people were telling her. She had been unaware of the nature of these cybercrimes and how rampantly people face them. She added that these stories had been eye-opening for both herself and the director, Vikram Bhatt.

Hina Khan further said that she was glad that she did this film (referring to Hacked), as she believed that the movie would give victims of cyber harassment the courage to fight their stalkers. She added that the first step was always learning about crime and talking about it. Hina Khan further added that some survivors had bravely fought off their harassers and she was enamoured by their courage.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked will bring to light the dark side of social media and the internet. The movie is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt and is distributed by Zee Studios. Other than Hina Khan, Hacked will also star Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in prominent roles.

Above is the trailer for Hacked that was shared online just a few days ago on January 19, 2020. The trailer already has over 12 million views and was shared online by Zee Studios' official YouTube channel. Hacked is set to release on February 7, 2020.

