Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Hosts Get Together To Celebrate Her Wedding To Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates's daughter Jennifer Gates recently hosted a brunch at her upstate New York house on October 17, one day after her father walked her down the aisle in a lavish ceremony. The 25-year-old hosted the meal on a long table covered in flowers at her ranch property in North Salem, New York. Her sister Phoebe set the Internet on fire over the weekend with photos of her pre-wedding glam-up where all were seen eating at a long table at the billionaire family's residence.

The 19-year-old younger sister of newly-wed, Jennifer also posted pictures on Instagram showing her getting ready for Saturday's nuptials on Sunday. While captioning the pictures, she wrote, "Wedding ready!!![sic]." Phoebe's photos were posted on the same day that the family gathered for the post-wedding brunch in Westchester County to celebrate. Jennifer Gates, Phoebe's 25-year-old sister, married Nayel Nassar during a beautiful ceremony on October 17.

Post marriage, Jennifer and her father danced to Elton John’s Can You Really feel The Love Tonight. For the ritual, the bride was seen dressed in a customised Vera Wang robe, stepped out of her mansion flanked via 9 bridesmaids wearing evergreen, who all looked to be smiling and posing for the picture. Herself a showjumper, Jennifer is now married to Nayel Nassar, the American-born Egyptian professional equestrian. Jennifer had once revealed in an interview that she and Nassar had bonded over their love for the sport.

She had announced her engagement to Nassar in January 2020. Like Jennifer Gates, Nassar is also an alumnus of Stanford University. The couple lives on the East Coast. They have a pet dog named Earl which is a Jack Russell Terrier. Meanwhile, Bill Gates has separated from his wife Melinda, ending 27 years of togetherness. Shortly after the divorce announcement in May, The Wall Street Journal had also reported that Bill Gates was investigated by the company’s board members in 2020 over the billionaire’s relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate.

As per the report, the board members of Microsoft Corp. made the decision in 2020 that Bill Gates was not unfit to continue sitting on its board. The media outlet citing unnamed sources reported on May 16 that the board members looking into the matter had hired a law firm in late 2019 in order to pursue the inquiry.

