Black Clover 286 Release Date And Spoilers: Everything We Know About The Coming Chapter

Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series right now. It has also been adapted into a highly successful anime TV show and the show has a large fanbase all over the world. Since the anime will be coming to a close in March, fans have been reading up on the anime to see what's going to happen next. Read on to find out when Black Clover 286 comes out and if there are spoilers out for it.

Black Clover 286 Release Date

Black Clover Chapter 286 manga will come out on Sunday, March 21, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. The release of 285 and 286 is delayed by a week. Since the chapter is so far away, there are not many Black Clover 286 spoilers out for it. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 286 manga will release at midnight JST on March 21. English translations will be available in a few hours after the Japanese release. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 21

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 21

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 21

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 21

Chapter 285 Spoilers

Since we are still a week away from the Black Clover 286 release date, let's take a look at what's going to happen during Black Clover 286. Again, all spoilers are unverified so take them with a grain of salt. Here are the spoilers for Black Clover 285: