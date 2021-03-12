Last Updated:

Black Clover 286 Release Date And Spoilers: Everything We Know About The Coming Chapter

Black Clover is one of the most popular anime and manga series currently going on. Read on to know the release date and spoilers for Black Clover 286.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
black clover 286

Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series right now. It has also been adapted into a highly successful anime TV show and the show has a large fanbase all over the world. Since the anime will be coming to a close in March, fans have been reading up on the anime to see what's going to happen next. Read on to find out when Black Clover 286 comes out and if there are spoilers out for it. 

READ | 'High Rise Invasion': Will There Be A Season 2? What To Expect In The Survival Anime?

Black Clover 286 Release Date 

Black Clover Chapter 286 manga will come out on Sunday, March 21, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. The release of 285 and 286 is delayed by a week. Since the chapter is so far away, there are not many Black Clover 286 spoilers out for it. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 286 manga will release at midnight JST on March 21. English translations will be available in a few hours after the Japanese release. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:

READ | Manga-based anime shows to follow if you loved 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'
  • Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 21
  • Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 21
  • Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 21
  • British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 21

Chapter 285 Spoilers 

Since we are still a week away from the Black Clover 286 release date, let's take a look at what's going to happen during Black Clover 286. Again, all spoilers are unverified so take them with a grain of salt. Here are the spoilers for Black Clover 285: 

READ | What time does Pacific Rim: The Black release on Netflix? Know all about the latest anime
  • The Nacht we have been introduced to is not the Nacht at all. His real name is Morgen or as it means in German 'day'. Morgan is a magical knight of the Grey Deer and is very popular among his people. 
  • The guy who is the real Nacht or Night in German is a villainous character with a scary look. He has a fierce sense of pride and independence. 
  • So the one who took his brothers' name is Morgan, as was implied in a conversation with Jack in Chapter 263 previously. 
  • There's a theory forming that the real Nacht has been dead for a long time, considering Morgen has been impersonating him for so long. This isn't confirmed yet, but most characters are beginning to suspect after the Morgan reveal. 
  • The end of the chapter is a set up for Morgan starting his fight with the two powerful Devil Twins. 
READ | Pacific Rim: The Black Character: Get to know the main players in the latest Netflix anime

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT