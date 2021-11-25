Thanksgiving Day 2021: List Of Movies To Binge Watch This Festive Weekend

The holiday season is just around the corner, with Thanksgiving kickstarting the pomp and fervour ahead of Christmas and New Year. The day is celebrated to express gratitude and acknowledge the harvest and other blessings of the past year. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States, wherein people spend time with their friends and family. Thanksgiving is also famous for its traditional meal that typically includes turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes among others, while some also attend special services.

Festivities bring their own share of entertainment, which includes watching binge-worthy movies nestled with your loved ones. Here are some tailor-made movies to watch this holiday season after satiating your taste buds with mouth-watering delicacies.

Movies to watch this Thanksgiving day

You've Got Mail

One of the favourite romantic comedies to date, the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starrer charts the story of people engaging in an online romance, without knowing that they're business rivals in real life. Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) is a struggling boutique seller, who despises Joe Fox(Hanks), a corporate book chain owner. After the duo comes to terms with reality, they must strike a balance between their hatred and blooming virtual romance.

Home For The Holidays

When her teenage daughter ditches her for Thanksgiving, single mother Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter) ventures to spend the day with her crazy family. Amid all the laughter and chaos, things take an interesting turn when sparks fly between Claudia and her brother's gorgeous friend Leo Fish (Dylan McDermott).

Friendsgiving

The 2020 comedy-drama brings to light the concept of 'Freindsgiving', wherein Molly and Abbey (played by Malin Åkerma and Kat Dennings) host a dinner that is all things comedic, chaotic and dysfunctional. Many revelations take place when the low-key holiday turns into a large dinner party.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

The animation special showcases Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang perfectly describing the meaning of Thanksgiving by tugging on the audience's heartstrings. This 25-minute movie went on to bag an Emmy award the year after its release.

Pieces Of April

The younger Katie Holmes is a quirky and rebellious girl staying with her boyfriend in New York City, who, on learning that her mother has a fatal form of breast cancer, invites her for Thanksgiving. The film showcases her struggles in preparing for the event, with the unskilled cook landing into kitchen troubles, making way for hilarious fits of laughter.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KALENE MCCORT/ @ESTA PELI)