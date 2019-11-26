Taapsee Pannu Discloses Her Cheat Sheet To Becoming A Bollywood Star

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors of the last decade. With back-to-back hits like Badla, Mission Mangal, Game Over and Saand Ki Aankh, the actor has established herself as a talent to reckon. According to media reports, she is one of the most inspiring Bollywood celebrities of the younger crop. So when a leading entertainment magazine asker her about what it takes to be a Bollywood star, she listed down three points for aspiring actors. Here is Taapsee Pannu's cheat sheet for all aspiring actors.

Taapsee Pannu's Cheat Sheet for aspiring actors

In an interview published on a leading entertainment magazine, Taapsee revealed a cheat sheet for all her fans and aspiring actors. Have a look at it.

a. Taapsee Pannu believes every actor should have a Plan B, as it instills security and confidence in them. And if acting does not work out, they can switch careers without any problem.

b. Taapsee Pannu, who hails from a non-filmy background, finds the constant public eye appalling. She warns all the aspiring actors of the public judgements and ridicule. She says people will pass judgements but one should not let that deter their goal. She urges them to stay focused and find your path.

c. Taapsee Pannu reveals it is good to be an 'outsider' because you come with zero preconceived notions and expectations. Though getting work gets hard, but it also becomes a driving force to work hard and make it big in Bollywood, she adds.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming work

Taapsee Pannu, last seen in Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, is currently shooting for Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead will narrate the tale of Rashmi, an aspiring athlete preparing for the Olympics. Other than Rashmi Rocket, the actor also has Anubhav Sinha's Thappad in her kitty.





