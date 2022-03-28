Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Colours List, Tithi, Mahurat, Significance & Other Details

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of April and this year, it starts on 2nd April 2022 and ends on 11th April 2022. It is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus. It starts from the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra, from which the festival acquires its name. The celebrations begin with the Kalasthapna and conclude with Navami.

The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri Vrat is dedicated to Navdurga or the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It is also known as Vasant Navratri. As the auspicious festival is around the corner, here are the details about the festival's significance, list of colours, tithi, mahurat and more.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 date

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2 and go on until April 11. The Ashtami will be observed on April 9, whereas Navami will fall on April 10.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 shubh mahurat

The most auspicious mahurat of Chaitra Navratri is from 6.22 a.m. to 8.31 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The Abhijeet mahurat of Ghatasthapana will be from 12.08 p.m. to 12.57 p.m.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 colours list

Day 1: Ghatasthapna/ Pratipada- Colour- Red

Day 2: Dwitiya- Colour- Royal Blue

Day 3: Tritiya- Colour- Yellow

Day 4: Chaturthi- Colour- Green

Day 5: Panchami- Colour- Grey

Day 6: Sashthi- Colour- Orange

Day 7: Saptami- Colour- White

Day 8: Ashtami- Colour- Pink

Day 9: Navami- colour- Sky Blue

Chaitra Navratri 2022 significance

On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Durga and celebrate the victory of good over evil. Chaitra Navratri is of great significance and religious importance to devotees. According to Hindu mythology, it is the day when the world came into existence. Different states recognise the festival with different names. In Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa while in Kashmir it is known as Navreh.

Some people also observe a fast for nine days and stay awake at night for bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Goddess Durga. There are two Navratris held in a year. Apart from this, the other one is during the month of October when Bengal celebrates Durga Puja.

