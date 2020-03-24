Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus. It starts from the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar), Chaitra from which it acquires its name. On this day Hindus worship goddess Durga and celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festival celebrations begin with the Kalasthapna and conclude with Ramnavami. Some people also observe a fast for nine days and stay awake at night for bhajans and kirtans. This year Chaitra Navratri will start from March 25 and conclude on April 2. There are two Navratris held in a year, the other one is held during the month of October when the Bengali community celebrate Durga Puja.

Chaitra Navratri wishes and quotes

May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 to you!

May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, Of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga, stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020!

Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri Bring your good health and fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

Navratri is here with a festive atmosphere. Feel the spirit and have fun, As all the family celebrates as one. Happy Navratri 2020 to you!

I know someone who deserves to be blessed this Navratri, Someone who has been so good, so sharing and so special. That someone is you! Happy Navratri!

A new day is here again; perfect and untainted Make the best of it, spreading joy and unconditional love throughout Happy Navratri

I bow to Adi-Shakti, the primal power I bow to the all-encompassing power I bow to the creative power I bow to the divine mother Happy Navratri!

Experience the mystical beauty and Divine wonders May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life

Chaitra Navratri marks the onset of the summer season let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings and the New Year

May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Thank you, O Goddess Divine, for sharing your love and radiance for Life, flowing through us and around us Happy Navratri! May each soul receive Her blessings as she comes riding her lion.

Dispeller of delusion conqueror of fear O mother Divine cleanse the impurities of our mind and lead us to light Wishing all an auspicious Navratri!

May we tread the pathways of life under your watchful eyes O Divine Mother Durga, bless us all Sending my best wishes to you this Navratri!

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

May the blessings of Maa Ambe always stay with you and your family and help you celebrate a glorious Navratri! Shubh Navratri!

May Maa Durga empower you with her nine blessings Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Knowledge, Devotion and Power Happy Navratri!

Maa Durge, Maa Ambe, Maa Jagdambe, Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla, Maa Vaishnao, Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey.. JAI MATA DI. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Durga Maa ki jyoti se Prem milta hai, sabke dilo ko marm milta hai, jo bhi jata hai MAA Durga ke dwar, Usko Maa Durga ka Prem milta hai. Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnayen!

May the goddess Durga to give you all gifts of life, gifts of joy, gifts of happiness, gifts of friendship, gifts of love and all other gifts you want to have in your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Ramji ki mahima Sita maa ka dhairya Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

I wish to Goddess Durga remove your all troubles and sorrows. Brings nine colours of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2018 !!

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you! Happy Chaitra Navratri 2018

