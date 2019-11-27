Cheesecake Trailer Out; Jeetu Is Back With A Furry New Family Member

Cheesecake is the latest web series by TVF that is set to premiere on November 29. Cheesecake is a story about how a golden retriever accidentally enters a couple’s house and becomes an integral part of their life. Read on to know more about this TVF web series.

Cheesecake trailer out

TVF has created several series that the audience found relatable. Tripling, Permanent Roommates, Pitchers are some of the most well-known series by this production house. TVF Is set to release its new web series titled Cheesecake. The trailer of this new web series was released on November 22 and it has already crossed one million views on YouTube.

Cheesecake’s story is as interesting as its title. The web series revolves around the change in the life of a troubled couple when a dog accidentally walks into their life. The trailer of Cheesecake details how Neel and Sameera are facing certain obstacles in their relationship. Sameera can be seen demanding for some attention while Neel is busy with his work.

After the end of a drunk night, Sameera is passed out on the couch and comes out of her slumber when she hears Neel screaming in their apartment. The couple is surprised the moment they notice a golden retriever in their house. Neel and Sameera are then juggling their own problems while trying to handle a dog named Cheesecake who accidentally entered their house and their lives.

The cast of Cheesecake is also an interesting choice by the makers of the series. The web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Akanksha Thakur, Devika Vatsa, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashwini Kaslekar, Kumar Varun, and Chandan Roy. Most of these cast members have previously worked with TVF in other projects. Jitendra Kumar rose to fame for his role as Jeetu Bhaiya in TVF’s Kota Factory. He plays the role of Neel in Cheesecake.

