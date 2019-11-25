Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Other Veterans Come Together For Epic 'class Of 80s' Reunion

Stars were on earth as the ‘Class of 80s’ came together for an epic reunion party, an annual event of the major stars from the South film industries. From being colour-co-ordinated in black and gold outfits to posing for a 'big picture' in all smiles, the event was as grand as it could get. Chiranjeevi hosted the veterans at his residence in Hyderabad for the 10th such reunion. The stars managed to come together despite their busy schedules and relived their memories.

The ‘Class of 80s’ reunion was attended by Mohanlal, Jayaram, Shobana, Revathi, Menaka Suresh, who’ve primarily worked in Malayalam film industry. From the Tamil industry, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, were among the attendeees of the event. From Tollywood, there was the host Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, actor-wife Amala Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati. Jaya Prada, Sumalatha, Jagapathy Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jayasudha can also be seen in the photograph. From those mainly from Bollywood, but who have worked in the South as well, Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon were present at the gathering. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan too was seen in the pictures shared by Radikaa Sarathkumar. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond.”

Here are the pictures

An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

A pic of the 'megastars' of Malayalam and Telugu film industries, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi is also going viral on social media. The former shared a photograph where he has embraced Tollywood veteran, who is seated. The Lucifer star wrote, “With my amazing friend Chiranjeevi. #chiranjeevi #friends #reunion #classof80."

Rajinikanth was conspicuous by his absence, but he too has been part of the reunion in the past. The reunion was held in Chennai the last two times. The reunion last year did not see too many stars, but the one before that had made headlines with stars wearing shades of purple. It was hosted by actor Lissy Lakshmi then. Sharing the pictures, she had then written, "The gang was in #chennai. Class of 80's met for their 8th reunion in chennai on 17th. It a was wonderful evening. Nostaglia at its best. The one's who couldnt make it were deeply missed. Look forward to the next year. 😘🤡🤠😎👍💅👩‍🎤🙇👠👑👗🍹🍽🎂🎇🎆"

