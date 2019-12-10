Siddarth Slams Tamil Nadu CM For Backing Citizenship Bill, Says Jayalalitha Wouldn't Have

Siddharth took on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami after the ruling party in the state expressed its support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Rang De Basanti star wrote he was ‘deeply ashamed’ to state that Palaniswami belonged to his state. He added that the CM had shown his ‘true colours’, ‘lack of integrity’ and ‘desperate need’ to be in power ‘at any cost.’ Siddharth even warned Palaniswami will be ‘held accountable’, and asked him to enjoy his ‘temp power’ till then. He added that former CM Jayalalitha would not have supported the bill and rued how the AIADMK had ‘crashed in its ethos’ in her absence.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Siddharth wrote, “Deeply ashamed that Edapadi Palanisamy represents my state and our people. Supporting the #CAB shows his true colours, his lack of integrity and his desperate need to remain powerful at any cost. You will all be held accountable. Enjoy your temp power till then.” He concluded with the hashtag #IndiaRejectsCAB that has been among the major hashtags since the bill was introduced in the Parliament on Monday. He added, “#Jayalalithaa would have never supported #CAB. How the #AIADMK has crashed in its ethos, in her absence!”

Here’s the post

AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneetha Krishnan had told the media that the party would be lending its support to the bill. The comment had drawn criticism. Several other stars like Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Guahar Khan had expressed their opposition to the bill. They had termed it as a ‘shame’, ‘sad day for democracy’ and more.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after a 12-hour debate on Monday with 311 voting in favour of it and 80 against it. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to exempt those refugess who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan from being considered illegal migrants. The naturalised citizenship will also been reduced from 14 to 6 years, as per provisions of the bill. A person belonging to the aformentioned communities and countries will now be eligible to apply for citizenship after residing in the country for six years. Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders' can lose their citizenship if they commit any crime.

