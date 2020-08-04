Clare Crawley Is Dating Dale Moss? Find Out If She Has Quit 'The Bachelorette 2020'

According to the report of Daily Mail UK, the 39-year-old American Television personality and hairstylist Clare Crawley is set to leave her season of The Bachelorette, which had started filming merely 12 days ago. In an exclusive interview given by the show’s creators to People Magazine, it was revealed that one of the contestants, named Dale Moss got in touch with Clare Crawley before the season began filming and they apparently grew very close.

In the interview, The Bachelorette’s insider revealed to People magazine that, by the time the Season 16 of the dating show was about to begin Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were already in love. It had become obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and that she wanted to quit the show. Read on to find more details about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss together?

According to the reports of Life & Style, Clare was so smitten with Dale that she had threatened the show’s producers of quitting after only 12 days of filming, claiming that she had 'already fallen in love' with Dale. Dale Moss is a 31-year-old former NFL player. In July 2020, Dale Moss was named one of the 42 contestants who would appear on The Bachelorette 2020 and would be competing to marry date and marry the 39-year-old Clare Crawley.

Sources close to the show also revealed to Life & Style that, Clare had refused to come out of her room during filming, which began in early July. The show’s producers were blindsided with this and started scrambling to figure out what to do. They also started looking for backup contestants.

Is Clare Crawley engaged to Dale Moss?

The American Television personality Clare Crawley has not spoken about the entire incident yet. Clare has not revealed any details about her budding relationship with Dale Moss, while Dale’s Instagram account is private. Hence, there is no news about Clare Crawley being engaged to her new beau yet.

Clare's The Bachelorette Season had already got off to a rocky start when coronavirus forced the show to postpone shooting. According to the reports of DailyMail, Crawley had been quarantining at the opulent La Quinta resort in California, where the entire season was set to take place. As per reports, she, the suitors and the crew had all been quarantining at the hotel prior to the start of the season last month.

What is the future of The Bachelorette 2020 after Clare Crawley leaves?

A source close to the show revealed to People in a recent exclusive interview that, the 29-year-old American Television personality Tayshia Adams will be replacing Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette Season 16. Tayshia Adams’ ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood took to his Twitter after hearing the news. He congratulated Tayshia while also poking fun at her.

