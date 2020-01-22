A Viral Video Reveals A Math Trick So Simple That Would Make Even Shakuntala Devi Proud

Mathematics is a subject that is loved by so many in school, while other students find it difficult and end up hating it the most. While growing up, one of the most challenging tasks for kids is learning tables, formulas, and theorems. A lot of kids usually result in messing up with the calculations of tables. However, in the modern era of technology and hacks, there are some cool math hacks which make the whole process of learning the subject easily. Recently, the Chairman of Mahindra Group and billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a cool math trick.

Cool Math trick and hacks for school going children

There are several math hacks and tricks available online. Social media has taken over a toll over the contemporary methods of teaching as well with teachers too, inculcate new methodologies and hacks in their teaching techniques. One such cool math tricks were shared by Anand Mahindra on his Twitter. The Chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted a video with a hashtag '#whatsappwonderbox' wherein the professor is teaching her students a hack to solve the table of 9.

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

Not soon after Mahindra shared this video on his Twitter, several Twitterati got nostalgic. They too shared the hacks and tricks which they learnt in their childhood in the comment's section of the tweet. Check out some of their tweets below:

This is how i learnt at my childhood days...i think like most of my age people 😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/RZP8Ylw0uN — Siwach (@PaRvEeNSiWaCh90) January 22, 2020

10th to 99th, any table,

very easy method to learn.For example Table of *87*

First write down *table of 8 then write down table of 7 beside it*

8 7 87

16 14 (16+1) 174

24 21 (24+2) 261

This is Vedic Mathematics!!. — sarat srinivas.T (@sarat_cma) January 22, 2020

Here is one more Sir, pic.twitter.com/nOKbtrC3NV — Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare) January 22, 2020

