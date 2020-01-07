India's Gold Medalist Mathematics Wizkid Pranjal Srivastava Is Just 15-years-old

Pranjal Srivastava, a 15-year-old student from Bengaluru, Karnataka, won a gold medal in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) after seven years of hard work. As per media reports, Pranjal is the youngest Indian to win the gold medal in IMO across the globe. Reportedly, Pranjal said that he has been participating in competitions since he was in the third grade.

This was Pranjal’s second attempt at IMO. During his first attempt, he had won the silver medal. Pranjal reportedly describes Math as a ‘fun activity’.

As per reports, Pranjal’s determination to understand the subject over “mugging” it up gives him an upper hand over the others. Additionally, he believes that students need a change in approach while learning math to get over their phobia of the subject. Further, he stated that he was lucky to have the right mentors to teach him.

The child mathematician also became the first Indian to win a gold at the Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad. He also won Tournament of Towns along with other competitions. Pranjal was also one of the national topper bin Informatics Olympiad but he chose to pursue Math Olympiad instead.

Read: Indian Grandmaster Humpy finishes 12th in blitz competition

CBSE hails Pranjal’s achievement

#cbsefortalent Pranjal,a student of National Public School-Koramangala, brought laurels to nation by winning gold medal at International Maths Olympiad-2019 in United Kingdom.IMO is perceived as the biggest and toughest of competitions across the world.@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/sPeaDwY9Ds — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 13, 2019

Read: Chess Olympiad: Viswanathan Anand leads India's emphatic fifth-round win over Paraguay

Read: Chess Olympiad: Indian men and women beat Holland and Peru respectively to keep medal hopes alive

International Mathematics Olympiad

Held annually, International Mathematics Olympiad is a world championship to test the math solving ability amongst High School students around the world. The first-ever IMO was held in Romania in 1959. About seven countries had participated in the contest back then. Gradually, IMO expanded to over 100 countries and across the five continents.

Read: Priyanka Vadra's drama due to 'competition among 2 parties', BJP not one of them: UP Dy CM