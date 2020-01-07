The Debate
India's Gold Medalist Mathematics Wizkid Pranjal Srivastava Is Just 15-years-old

General News

Pranjal Srivastava, a 15-year-old student from Bengaluru, K'taka, won gold medal in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) after seven years of hard work

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pranjal Srivastava

Pranjal Srivastava, a 15-year-old student from Bengaluru, Karnataka, won a gold medal in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) after seven years of hard work. As per media reports, Pranjal is the youngest Indian to win the gold medal in IMO across the globe. Reportedly, Pranjal said that he has been participating in competitions since he was in the third grade.  

This was Pranjal’s second attempt at IMO. During his first attempt, he had won the silver medal. Pranjal reportedly describes Math as a ‘fun activity’. 

As per reports, Pranjal’s determination to understand the subject over “mugging” it up gives him an upper hand over the others. Additionally, he believes that students need a change in approach while learning math to get over their phobia of the subject. Further, he stated that he was lucky to have the right mentors to teach him. 

The child mathematician also became the first Indian to win a gold at the Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad. He also won Tournament of Towns along with other competitions. Pranjal was also one of the national topper bin Informatics Olympiad but he chose to pursue Math Olympiad instead.  

CBSE hails Pranjal’s achievement 

International Mathematics Olympiad 

Held annually, International Mathematics Olympiad is a world championship to test the math solving ability amongst High School students around the world. The first-ever IMO was held in Romania in 1959. About seven countries had participated in the contest back then. Gradually, IMO expanded to over 100 countries and across the five continents.  

Published:
COMMENT
