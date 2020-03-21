From Coranavirus To Women's Day: When Google Doodle Was Just On-point; Check Them Out

As the world is fighting the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Google has celebrated the doctor who first discovered handwashing benefits by presenting a unique Google doodle. Google remembered the well-known physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, the man who first told the world about the advantages of washing hands. Let's look at the times when Google doodle was just on-point.

Google celebrated Women's day by presenting a beautiful doodle that represents history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations.

Only recently, Google also took up the #Safehands challenge shelled out by the World Health Organization to stay safe during the Coronavirus outbreak.

It also said, 'If you're in the U.S., the #GoogleAssistant will sing you a tune for the @WHO-recommended handwashing timing through your smart display, smart speaker, or phone (Android and iOS).'

"Hey Google, help me wash my hands."



If you're in the U.S., the #GoogleAssistant will sing you a tune for the @WHO-recommended handwashing timing through your smart display, smart speaker, or phone (Android and iOS). pic.twitter.com/A5XTPjxrfA — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 20, 2020

Google celebrated the first day of Spring on March 19

Happy first day of the new season, wherever you are! 🌱🍂#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/TVbLviUsES — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 19, 2020

Google celebrated Argentine poet- Olga Orozco's 100th birthday

Today’s #GoogleDoodle honors Argentine poet Olga Orozco, a master of the surreal, on her 100th birthday ✍️



¡Feliz cumpleaños, Olga Orozco! → https://t.co/6cfVebOfGW pic.twitter.com/0cs540AQsQ — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 17, 2020

When Google celebrated Algerian artist- Mohammed Khadda's 90th birthday

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Algerian artist Mohammed Khadda, who is considered one of the founding fathers of Algerian contemporary painting, on his 90th birthday 🎨🇩🇿



→ https://t.co/lYslhdVPFw pic.twitter.com/iKf6midYsc — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 14, 2020

When Google celebrated St. David’s Day

Yesterday's #GoogleDoodle celebrated St. David’s Day, an annual commemoration of cultural heritage in Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! 🎉



→ https://t.co/tcKElFqRQ6 pic.twitter.com/r9MvoEc6oj — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 2, 2020

