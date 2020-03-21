The Debate
From Coranavirus To Women's Day: When Google Doodle Was Just On-point; Check Them Out

Others

Today, Google Doodle presents the doctor who first informed the world about the advantage of washing hands. Take a look at times when Google doodle was perfect!

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

As the world is fighting the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Google has celebrated the doctor who first discovered handwashing benefits by presenting a unique Google doodle. Google remembered the well-known physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, the man who first told the world about the advantages of washing hands. Let's look at the times when Google doodle was just on-point. 

Every time Google doodle was just on point 

Also Read | US: Mike Pompeo asks China to make details of coronavirus 'available to the world'

Today's Google Doodle is about the doctor who first informed the world about advantage of washing hands 

Also Read | Google Doodle pays tribute to 'Alice in Wonderland' illustrator Sir John Tenniel

Google celebrated Women's day by presenting a beautiful doodle that represents history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations.   

Only recently, Google also took up the #Safehands challenge shelled out by the World Health Organization to stay safe during the Coronavirus outbreak.

It also said, 'If you're in the U.S., the #GoogleAssistant will sing you a tune for the @WHO-recommended handwashing timing through your smart display, smart speaker, or phone (Android and iOS).'

Google celebrated the first day of Spring on March 19

Also Read | Google Doodle Honours The Achievements Of Scottish Scientist Mary Somerville

Google celebrated Argentine poet- Olga Orozco's 100th birthday

When Google celebrated Algerian artist- Mohammed Khadda's 90th birthday

When Google celebrated St. David’s Day

 

Also Read | Google Doodle honours the doctor who first discovered handwashing benefits

 

 

