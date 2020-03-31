Coronavirus: Comedian Bhuvan Bam Donates His March 2020 YouTube Earnings; Read Details

Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds to fight Coronavirus in India, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

Whether in cash or kind, more and more personalities from the Indian entertainment industry are coming forward to offer support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Joining them is YouTube sensation and comedian Bhuvan Bam who has decided to donate his entire YouTube earnings from the month of March.

According to the sources, Bhuvan has donated around Rs. 10 lakh and will be distributed between the PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative.

Talking to a news agency, 26-year-old Bhuvan said that he doesn't prefer to talk about donation or charity but the country needs this right now and one needs to go out of their way to help in any way they can. Talking about the relief funds, the YouTube sensation added that he is grateful that everyone who is fighting on the front line and this is his way of giving it back to them.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, among others on Tuesday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Mangeshkar announced on Twitter that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund as part of her "duty to help your government during this difficult time".

"I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government," the veteran singer wrote.

Priyanka, along with popstar-husband Nick Jonas, donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

Taking to Twitter, the "Quantico" star said these organisations are doing "amazing work" by helping those impacted by the COVID19 outbreak.

"They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," the Baywatch actor tweeted.

In an Instagram post, Katrina said she has donated money to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund and PM-CARES. "Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in this world," the Zero star wrote.

Alia pledged her contribution to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

"At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe," the Highway actor wrote in a statement on Twitter.



