Danielle Radcliffe Or Imran Khan? Viral 'Wolverine' Image Has Left Netizens Shocked

There were rumours in 2019 that Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe might play Wolverine as Hugh Jackman has retired from that role. While Radcliffe has dismissed the rumours of replacing Jackman, fans till date continue to photoshop his face on Wolverine's image.

One such image was shared by 'Kaabil' director Sanjay Gupta on Twitter who thought it was Imran Khan and not Daniel Radcliffe. Netizens too were shocked and believed that it was the Delhi Belly star. "Is this Imran khan?", "Even I thought, it is Imran Khan", "long lost twins" and many more such comments started coming in.

Looks more like Imran Khan as Wolverine. https://t.co/2aD4hxOaAk — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe has denied that he will be playing Wolverine and doesn't intend to either. In a media interaction, Daniel was quoted saying, "There was that whole thing where I made, what I thought was, an obvious joke about, I think, I said that [I’d be] Wolverine if he’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and then people thought that that was serious. I got onto set on my next job in Australia and people were like, ‘So you’re playing Wolverine? That’s awesome man!’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no, that was a joke.’ Most of the films that I love I don’t think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don’t think that I would want to be in the remakes of them."

About Imran Khan

On the work front, the actor last starred in Nikhil Advani's 'Katti Batti' alongside Kangana Ranaut. Prior to that, Imran featured in films like - Punit Malhotra's 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', Milan Luthria's 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!', Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola', Shakun Batra's 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', Abhinay Deo's 'Delhi Belly', and Danish Aslam's 'Break Ke Baad'. The actor's last stint was directing 'Mission Mars'.

