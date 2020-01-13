On Imran Khan's Birthday, Wife Avantika Malik Shares Poetry: Just One Last 'I Love You'

As Bollywood actor Imran Khan turns a year older on January 13, reportedly estranged wife Avantika Malik took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post. Using the hashtag 'Some Days are Like That', the post is poetry by J. Warren Welch and it says, 'Just one last "I love you"'.

This is not the first time when Avantika has shared something puzzling on her social media handle. Since the rumours of Khan and Malik's separation hit the headlines, the latter has been posting some inspirational quotes and poems like 'One morning she woke up different' or 'Sometimes, you have to walk away'.

Wishing everyone New Years', Avantika shared a beautiful picture with her daughter Imaara and wrote: "Every little thing is gonna be alright, as long as there are baby cuddles. 2020, be kind." [sic] While Avantika has deleted all the personal pictures with Imran from her Insta account, Khan's feed (which has been inactive for a while) still has some memories.

Talking about the 'differences', Avantika's mother Vandana Malik was quoted in June 2019 saying, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway." The couple got married in 2011 and Imaara was welcomed in 2014.

On the professional front:

On the work front, the actor last starred in Nikhil Advani's 'Katti Batti' alongside Kangana Ranaut. Prior to that, Imran featured in films like - Punit Malhotra's 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', Milan Luthria's 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!', Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola', Shakun Batra's 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', Abhinay Deo's 'Delhi Belly', and Danish Aslam's 'Break Ke Baad'. The actor's last stint was directing 'Mission Mars'.

